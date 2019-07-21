Accessibility links

Pakistan

Twin Attacks In Pakistan Kill At Least Eight

Police in Pakistan say assailants opened fire on a police station in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on July 21 and then blew up the entrance to a hospital as the wounded were being brought in, killing a total of eight people, including four police officers and wounding 30 more.

District police chief Salim Riaz told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal that militants on motorbikes fired shots at police at the Kotla Syedan checkpoint, killing two police officers.

Following the attack, a female suicide bomber targeted the entrance to the hospital, killing another six people, including two more police officers.

Health officials say the death toll may rise.

The Pakistani Taliban -- Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan -- claimed the attack.

Last month, the Pakistani army said that militant activity had increased in the tribal region bordering Afghanistan and at least 10 members of the security forces had been killed and 35 injured over the past months.

With reporting by AP and dpa
    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

