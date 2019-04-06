Twin Explosions Kill At Least Three In Eastern Afghanistan

An Afghan official says twin explosions in the country's east have killed at least three people and wounded 10 others.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar Province, said those killed in the blasts in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, on April 6 were civilians.

It was not clear what caused the explosions.

No group claimed immediate responsibility, although both the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) extremist group are active in Nangarhar Province.

Nangarhar is the stronghold of IS militants, who are active on Afghanistan's porous eastern border with Pakistan.

The U.S. military estimates that there are about 2,000 IS militants in Afghanistan.

The hard-line Sunni group has targeted minority Shi'a civilians and government security forces in deadly attacks since it emerged around 2015.

With reporting by Reuters