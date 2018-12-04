Two Armenian Pilots Killed In Military Jet Crash

An Armenian military aircraft has crashed during a training mission, killing its two pilots.

The Defense Ministry said on December 4 that the Su-25 jet disappeared from the radar screens minutes after taking off from an airbase in the northwestern city of Gyumri.

The ministry said the wreckage of the plane was found later.

Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovannisian said the two pilots, identified as Lieutenant Colonel Armen Babayan and Major Movses Manukian, died in the crash.

There was no word on possible causes of the crash.

Armenia's Investigative Committee has reportedly launched an investigation.

Soviet-designed Su-25s are the main type of military aircraft making up Armenia's small air force.