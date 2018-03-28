Two Dead In Russian Region Hit By Massive Flooding

Two men have died in Altai Krai after the Siberian region was hit by severe flooding triggered by melting snow.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on March 28 that one of the men drowned after high waters swept him away into a river. The other victim, who had been evacuated days ago, apparently returned home and was found dead by rescue workers in his flooded house.

Meanwhile, Aleksandr Karlin, the region's governor, announced a state of emergency on March 27 as thousands of houses were affected by the floods.

The Emergency Situations Ministry's regional department said on March 28 that 1,224 houses had been flooded in 13 towns and 69 villages across the region.

The department also said that nearly 1,600 people had been evacuated.

Also on March 28, another Siberian region, Khakasia, announced a state of emergency as snowmelt caused massive floods there as well.