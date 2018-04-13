Two Die In Russian Navy Helicopter Crash

The Russian military says a navy helicopter has crashed during a night training flight, killing both pilots.

The Russian Navy said the crash occurred while the Ka-29 of the Baltic Fleet was performing a training mission late on April 12.

The Investigative Committee said on April 13 that the helicopter had been making a run to land on a ship. It said rescuers had found the helicopter's debris and the probe was ongoing.

The Ka-29 is a Soviet-designed twin-engine helicopter intended for use from navy ships.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax, and AP