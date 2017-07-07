Two Explosions Hit Ukraine's Luhansk, Killing One, Wounding 5

Officials in the separatist-held Ukrainian city of Luhansk say two explosions have killed one person and wounded five others.

Andrei Marochko, a spokesman for the Russia-backed separatist group that calls itself the Luhansk People's Republic, said the first blast was at a food store and the second went off nearby when local law enforcement were investigating.

Marochko called the blasts terrorist bombings and he blamed them on unspecified "Ukrainian hawks.”

He said the apparent reason behind the explosions was to undermine talks aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the German city of Hamburg on July 7.

Russia has been backing separatists in Ukraine’s east in a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014.

Based on reporting by AFP and TASS