Two Killed In Gas Explosion In Siberian Apartment Block

An explosion has partially destroyed a residential building in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, killing two people, local officials say.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry's Krasnoyarsk branch said on February 15 that the incident was caused by a natural-gas explosion late the previous evening.

It destroyed six apartments in a three-story block in the regional capital.

The blast follows at least two similar incidents in recent weeks.

Five people were killed on January 13 when a gas explosion partially destroyed a residential building in the town of Shakhty in the southern Rostov region.

In the Ural Mountains city of Magnitogorsk, 39 people were killed on New Year's Eve in a blast that officials also blamed on a gas leak, although the Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for that incident.