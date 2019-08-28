Two Killed In Suspected Natural-Gas Explosion In Western Ukraine

An explosion has destroyed part of a residential building in the city of Drohobych in western Ukraine, killing two people.



Lviv regional government officials said the incident most likely was caused by a natural-gas explosion in the early hours of August 28.

It destroyed several apartments from the ground floor to the top of the four-story block.

According to the officials, seven people, including four children, were hospitalized.

Rescue brigades continue to search the debris for at least three missing people.



A probe has been launched into the blast, officials said.

Based on reporting by UNIAN and Ukrayinska Pravda