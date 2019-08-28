Accessibility links

Ukraine

Two Killed In Suspected Natural-Gas Explosion In Western Ukraine

Members of the emergency services work at the site of the suspected gas explosion in the town of Drohobych on August 28.

An explosion has destroyed part of a residential building in the city of Drohobych in western Ukraine, killing two people.

Lviv regional government officials said the incident most likely was caused by a natural-gas explosion in the early hours of August 28.

It destroyed several apartments from the ground floor to the top of the four-story block.

According to the officials, seven people, including four children, were hospitalized.

Rescue brigades continue to search the debris for at least three missing people.

A probe has been launched into the blast, officials said.

Drohobych
Drohobych

Based on reporting by UNIAN and Ukrayinska Pravda

