Two Killed, One Injured In Grenade Blast In Central Kyiv

Two men were killed and a woman injured when a grenade exploded in a centrally located street in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv late on October 22.

Police told RFE/RL the blast went off at approximately 11 p.m. local time involving a Donbas war veteran and a security guard from an office building whereas the woman, who suffered minor injuries, was standing 30 meters away from the incident.

Kyiv deputy police chief Herman Prystupa said one of the men killed had been on active duty in the Donbas war zone of eastern Ukraine since 2014 and was born in 1966.

The security guard was born in 1977.

According to video footage of the site, Prystupa said the two men spoke to each other before the blast, but didn't provide additional information.

"We are questioning witnesses, nobody saw a conflict... We opened an investigation according to the [Criminal Code] article on 'premeditated murder,'" he said.

The incident took place diagonally across the street from the five-star Premier Palace hotel, and not far on the same side of the street from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society building and a restaurant.