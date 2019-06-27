Two Killed, Seven Injured In Russian Plane Emergency Landing -- Authorities

Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured on June 27 when a passenger plane made an emergency landing at a regional airport in Russia's Buryatia republic, in southern Siberia.



There were 46 people, including four crew, on board the twin turboprop Antonov An-24 plane, which was en route from the regional capital of Ulan-Ude to Nizhneangarsk, the region's emergency situations ministry said in a statement.



The ministry said the plane over-shot the runway after landing, hit a small building and caught fire.



The crew was reporting a failure of the control systems and the landing was conducted with one engine running, a source in the region’s emergency services told TASS news agency.



"They were reporting problems, control system failure, landing with one engine," the source said.



Russian media reports say the flight was operated by Russian regional airline Angara.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS