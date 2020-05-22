Two Kosovar Women Charged With Joining IS In Syria

PRISTINA -- Prosecutors in Kosovo have filed terrorism charges against two women for allegedly joining the Islamic State (IS) extremist group in Syria.

Kosovo's Special Prosecution said on May 22 that the two women, identified only as A.A. and L.I., went to Syria, where they "willingly became part of the terrorist organization" and provided logistical support to IS fighters.

They moved around Syria "depending on the change of territory of the Islamic State," according to prosecutors.

Following the defeat of the IS group, the women were handed to Kurdish forces and deported to Kosovo on April 24, 2019, with the assistance of the U.S. military, they said.

The two suspects face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of "organizing and participating in a terrorist group."

A Kosovar woman was indicted on a similar charge earlier this month.

She is part of a group of 110 Kosovars repatriated from Syria on April 19 last year. They included alleged IS fighters, 32 women, and 74 children.

About 400 Kosovars are believed to have joined terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq.