Two Miners Killed By Collapse Of Coal Mine In Central Iran

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reports that the collapse of an underground coal mine in the central province of Semnan killed two miners and injured a third.



The report quotes the governor of Damghan County, Aliasghar Majd, as saying the collapse occurred at the Alborz-e Sharghi coal mine shortly before noon on June 13.



Majd confirmed that two miners were killed. He said the injured miner was in "good" condition.



Majd did not comment on the suspected cause of the collapse.



Majd also said 95 miners work in the Alborz-e Shargh coal mine.

Based on reporting by AP and IRNA