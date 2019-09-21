Two Pakistani Deputies Released

Two members of Pakistan's parliament who had spent months in prison detention on terrorism charges have been released on bail and other conditions that supporters say are harsh.

Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, both from the North Waziristan tribal region and members of a Pashtun civil rights movement, were freed shortly after midnight on September 21 from a prison in northwestern Pakistan, their lawyer told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal.

The two had been detained after a cross-border shooting incident at a security checkpoint in North Waziristan in May.

The two were leading a protest at the time against the detention of locals by police and the imposition of a curfew in the region when shots were fired.

Police said some of the protesters were armed and opened fire first.

Protesters denied this and said soldiers opened fire when they approached the checkpoint.

Their lawyer said the two have been ordered to report to local police once a week and they face a travel ban.

Supporters led a campaign to urge their release on social media.

While many welcomed their release, some supporters objected to the conditions.