Two Russians, Romanian Killed In Violent Storms In Greece

At least five people have been killed, including a Russian man and his son and a woman from Romania, as violent hail storms battered tourist areas in Greece.



Police on July 10 said the two Russians were killed by a falling tree, while a Czech couple died when raging winds blew their caravan away in Greece's northern Halkidiki region.



A woman from Romania was killed by falling debris from a building, police said.



At least 20 people have been injured and authorities believe the casualty totals will likely rise amid the fallen trees and electricity towers. Power was knocked out and roads were blocked in many areas.



The region near the northern city of Thessaloniki has several seaside resorts and is popular with tourists in the summer.



In southern Greece, eight migrants, including two children, were injured when high winds blew a tree down onto a tent at a migrant and refugee camp 60 kilometers from Athens.



Greece has established dozens of such camps across the country following 2016 agreements that limited travel for asylum-seekers attempting to move to other countries in the European Union.



The Athens National Observatory estimated that more than 10,000 lightning strikes have struck throughout Greece in the past two days, including in the capital.

