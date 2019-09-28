Two Soccer Fans Arrested In Sarajevo After Storming Radio Station

Two people have been arrested by Bosnian police after a group of soccer fans broke into a radio station in Sarajevo and forced staff to withdraw a news item.



Police said on September 28 that the two face charges of threatening the safety of Radio Sarajevo journalists and editors during the incident late on September 27.



According to the radio station, hooligans stormed its offices angry over the news that a fan of the Sarajevo soccer club received five years in prison in Belarus for cocaine possession. They threatened the staff and their families.



The station described the incident as "an actual hostage situation." It said that faced with death threats, the editor was forced to remove the news item.

Based on reporting by AP