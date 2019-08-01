Two Suspected IS Supporters Arrested In Russia's Tatarstan

KAZAN, Russia -- A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has arrested two men suspected of supporting the extremist group Islamic State and planning a terrorist attack.



The Vakhitov district court in the regional capital, Kazan, on August 1 sent Ruslan Shamsutdinov and Ilshat Zainabutdinov to pretrial detention for two months.



They were detained a day earlier and charged with propagating terrorism and recruiting for a terrorist group.



The Federal Security Service said its agents had confiscated explosives and components of explosive devices from the two men.



Russian authorities have said that about 2,000 Russian citizens traveled to Syria and Iraq to fight alongside Islamic State militants.

