Ukraine

Two Ukrainian Police Hospitalized After Clashes With Protesters Near Parliament

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detain a man following clashes with protesters on December 17.

KYIV -- Two police officers were hospitalized following a clash with anti-government protesters near the Ukrainian parliament building in Kyiv.

Kyiv police said dozens of protesters were detained during the December 17 violence, which erupted after police started to remove tents that had been erected by demonstrators near parliament.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties among the demonstrators.

Thousands of people belonging to four different groups of protesters gathered at the site earlier in the day.

The crowd included people opposed to the government's plans to allow the privatization of agricultural lands.

