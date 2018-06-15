Tymoshenko's Party Gathering Briefly Interrupted By Strip Protest

A conference organized by Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party in Kyiv was briefly disturbed by a protester on June 15.

Tymoshenko, a former prime minister and opposition leader, was on the podium preparing to address the audience of the New Course For Ukraine forum when a young man approached her and offered her flowers.

The man then briefly took off his T-shirt, revealing the message "The New Course of Ukraine" written on his back and accompanied by a thick red arrow pointing to his bottom.



Tymoshenko reacted to the incident with humor, smiling and telling the audience, "It was impromptu, but it will make our forum livelier."

Tymoshenko, who served as prime minister in 2005 and 2007-10, has said that Batkivshchyna intends to run in both the parliamentary and the presidential elections scheduled for 2019.

Based on a live broadcast on Facebook