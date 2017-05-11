Acting FBI Director Tells U.S. Senators No Effort To Impede Russia Investigations

WASHINGTON -- The acting director of the FBI said there had been no attempt to impede the bureau's investigations into Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election, and into ties between Russian officials and associates of President Donald Trump.

Andrew McCabe spoke before the Senate Intelligence Committee on May 11, two days after Trump abruptly fired James Comey as head of the FBI.

Comey had been overseeing the Russia-related criminal investigations, and his firing on May 9 stunned lawmakers and roiled Washington politics.

Democratic lawmakers, and some Republicans, have publicly doubted the justification Trump gave for firing Comey -- that he had not properly managed the investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her e-mail practices.



Asked by Republican Senator Marco Rubio about any attempts to impede the bureau's investigations, McCabe, who was Comey's deputy, replied, "No."

"The work of the FBI continues despite any changes in circumstances… there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date," he said.