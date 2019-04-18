Barr: Russia Tried To Interfere In U.S. Election, But No Evidence Of Collusion By Trump Team

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has said an investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has confirmed that the Russian state tried to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

But speaking ahead of his release to Congress and the public of a redacted version of Mueller's report, Barr said on April 18 that the investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump or members of his campaign team colluded with the Russian effort.

Barr's redacted report was distributed to congressional officials immediately after he made his remarks at a Washington press conference. His redacted version of the report was publicly posted on the special counsel's website at 1500 GMT/UTC.

"After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the special counsel confirmed that the Russian government sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those efforts," Barr said.

Barr also said Mueller's report did not present any evidence that Trump attempted to obstruct justice during the investigation into the Russian attempts to interfere in the election.

Trump's first public reaction to Barr's remarks was to post a meme on his Twitter account that showed a photograph of himself with his back turned to the camera and the declaration: "No Collusion, No Obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats -- Game Over."



Later, at an event in Washington honoring U.S. military veterans, Trump declared: "I'm having a good day. It was called no collusion. No obstruction. There never was by the way, and there never will be. We do have to get to the bottom of these things."

"This should never happen to another president again,” Trump said, calling the allegations against him that were being investigated by Mueller's team “a hoax.”

But Democrats in Washington accused Barr of attempting to shield Trump from negative findings in the report by calling his press conference just before releasing the redacted version.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Barr was involved in a "staggering public effort" by the Trump administration to put a positive face on Mueller's report.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer mocked Barr's press conference on Twitter, calling it a "campaign press conference" for Trump and saying, "it's time for Congress and the American public to see the #Mueller Report."

Earlier, Schumer had criticized Barr, saying, “The process is poisoned before the report is even released."

"Barr shouldn't be spinning the report at all, but it's doubly outrageous he's doing it before America is given a chance to read it," Schumer said.

Pelosi said earlier that Barr had "thrown out his credibility & the DOJ's independence with his single-minded effort to protect" Trump.

Barr's remarks on April 18 repeated his conclusions made in a four-page letter to Congress on March 24 in which he summarized the nearly 400-page Mueller report.

In explaining the process for redacting the report for its public release later on April 18, Barr said no material was redacted on the basis of Trump invoking "executive privilege," though he said that Trump officials did review the redacted report.

He said he was withholding grand-jury and classified information along with information related to ongoing investigations and the privacy or reputation of uncharged "peripheral" people.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Mueller investigation as a "witch hunt," and called the process "an attempted coup" aimed at taking down his presidency.

Mueller investigated whether Trump's campaign coordinated or conspired with Russia to win the election and if Trump or his associates unlawfully attempted to obstruct justice by trying to hinder the investigation.

Mueller's report was completed on March 22, and Barr sent Congress a summary of the findings two days later in which he said the investigation "did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

Trump said after Barr's summary was released on March 24 that he thought the report amounts to "total exoneration."

But Barr's summary directly quoted only one sentence from Mueller's report.

It said, "While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it does not exonerate him."

Barr's summary did not detail what Mueller learned about several Trump associates who had Russia-related contacts during the 2016 campaign and postelection transition period.

It also did not explain why several of Trump associates lied to federal investigators or Congress during the investigation.

He did not comment on those issues on April 18 during his press conference ahead of the report's release.

Since March 24, Democratic lawmakers have been pressuring Barr to make Mueller's entire report available to Congress and the public.

Barr is expected to face scrutiny over how much of the document he blacks out and whether Mueller's report is accurately reflected in the letter he released last month.

Democrats say they will fight in court for the disclosure of additional information from the report. They say they are ready to submit subpoenas if the report is heavily redacted.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (Democrat-New York), said on April 17 that he will "probably find it useful" to call Mueller and members of his team to testify after reading the version of the report that Barr releases.

Barr said on April 18 that he had no objections to Mueller testifying before Congress.

In Moscow on April 18, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the release of Mueller's report as unimportant.

"This is not an issue for us," Peskov said. "It is not a thing that interests us or causes us concern."

"All the reports on the matter that have been released so far contain nothing but cursory statements," Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin had "more interesting and important things to do."

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS