U.S. Charges 12 Russian Intelligence Officers For 2016 U.S. Election Meddling

A U.S. grand jury has charged 12 Russian intelligence officers for their roles in hacking into the U.S. Democratic Party and leaking stolen e-mails and other information during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The indictments, announced on July 13 by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, were released just three days before U.S. President Donald Trump was set to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in their first one-on-one summit meeting.

The 12 were identified in the indictment as officers with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff. Known as the GRU, the directorate is one of Russia’s primary intelligence agencies, along with the Federal Security Service (FSB).

GRU officers "in their official capacities engaged in a sustained effort to hack into the computer networks of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic National Committee, and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton," a Justice Department news release said.

It said the officers then "released that information on the Internet under the names DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0."

"The indictment charges 12 Russian military officers by name with conspiring to interfere with the 2016 presidential election," Rosenstein said.

Rosenstein also deflected questions about the timing of the release, but said Trump had been briefed on the charges prior to him leaving on his trip to Europe.

The Kremlin has regularly denied any such effort to meddle in the U.S. election campaign. Trump himself has cast doubt on U.S. intelligence conclusions that Moscow engaged in an effort to sway U.S. voters.

The announcement was the latest twist in the politically charged investigation being run by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and overseen by Rosenstein.

Mueller Probe

Mueller was appointed by Rosenstein in May 2017 to conduct the investigation into interactions between Russian officials and current and past Trump associates.

Prior to the July 13 announcement, 20 people and three companies had been indicted for various charges including bank fraud, and election-law related violations.

That number includes several Russians, as well as the Russian company overseeing the Internet Research Agency, commonly known as the Russian “troll company.”

Among Trump associates who have been charged are Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

The U.S. Treasury Department has also targeted both GRU and FSB agents in the past, accusing them of hacking and election-related meddling. The July 13 indictment does not mention the FSB.

As the Mueller investigation has advanced, Trump has become more critical of it. He has repeatedly denied accusations of colluding with Russian officials, and he has stepped up his attacks against Mueller's probe, calling the investigation a "witch hunt."

Democrats in Congress have largely supported Mueller’s efforts. Republicans have as well, though a significant number of Republican House members have openly accused Mueller and his team of politically motivated bias.

Those attacks were on display this week when Peter Strzok, an FBI agent who formerly served on Mueller’s team, was grilled by a House committee over allegations of bias.

Most polls show that a majority of American voters continue to support Mueller’s efforts, though attacks on the probe by Trump and other Republicans have slightly diminished that support.

In announcing the indictments, Rosenstein, who has defended Mueller against many Republican attacks, sought to appeal to Americans to overcome the partisan rancor that permeates Washington and elsewhere.

"The Internet allows foreign adversaries to attack Americans in new and unexpected ways," he said. "Free and fair elections are hard-fought and contentious and there will always be adversaries who work to exacerbate domestic differences and try to confuse, divide, and conquer us."

"Partisan warfare, fueled by the Internet, does not reflect the grace, dignity, and unity of the American people,” he said. “The blame for election interference belongs solely to the criminals who committed election interference."