U.S. Congress Votes To Set Up Next Steps In Trump Impeachment Inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a measure that sets up the next steps in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.



The October 31 vote is the first formal test of support for the inquiry that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched on September 24.



The measure detailed how the investigation will move into a more public phase, and sets out the rights Trump's lawyers would have.



All Republicans in the House and only two Democrats voted against the measure, for a total count of 232 in favor and 196 against.



The impeachment inquiry focuses on whether Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into helping him in his 2020 reelection campaign by launching an investigation into one of his rivals, Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.



Trump denies the allegations and calls the impeachment inquiry “the Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!”

Meanwhile, a second currently serving White House official began testifying before congressional panels that are looking into whether Trump misused the power of his office for personal political gain.



Tim Morrison, the president’s top adviser for Russian and European affairs, was one of the officials authorized to listen in on Trump's July 25 telephone call in which he asked Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens.



Morrison resigned from his position ahead of his deposition before lawmakers.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and the BBC