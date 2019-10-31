U.S. Diplomat Criticizes '19th-Century View' After EU Snubs North Macedonia, Albania

A senior U.S. diplomat has criticized "certain leaders" in the European Union for holding what he called a "19th-century view" of the Western Balkans, after the EU failed to begin membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia. Speaking to RFE/RL's Balkan Service on October 31, Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said the United States was "disappointed" with the decision, taken by EU ministers on October 15.