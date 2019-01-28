U.S. Envoy Briefs Afghan President On Peace Talks With Taliban

U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has shared details of his recent talks with the Taliban with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other government officials, the president's office says.



A January 28 statement quoted Khalilzad as saying he had held talks about a possible cease-fire, but nothing was agreed upon.



Khalilzad also confirmed that no agreement had been made on the withdrawal of foreign troops, adding that any such decision would be coordinated with the Afghan government, the presidential palace said.



The statement comes after both the Taliban and Khalilzad said "progress" was made in the latest set of talks in Qatar aimed at ending the 17-year conflict in Afghanistan.



"The U.S. insisted in their talks with the Taliban that the only solution for lasting peace in Afghanistan is intra-Afghan talks," Khalilzad said, according to Ghani’s office.



"My role is to facilitate" such talks between the insurgents and Kabul, Khalilzad was quoted as saying.



The Western-backed government in Kabul has struggled to fend off a resurgent Taliban and other militant groups, nearly two decades after a U.S.-led coalition drove the Taliban from power in Afghanistan in 2001.



The Taliban has so far refused to hold direct negotiations with the Afghan government officials, whom they dismiss as "puppets."



The militants say they will only begin talks with the government once a firm date for the withdrawal of U.S. troops has been agreed.



In an address to the nation later on January 28, Ghani reiterated his call on the Taliban to engage in direct talks with the Afghan government.



He said the militants were facing a choice: to either stand with the people of Afghanistan or be used as a tool by foreign countries.



Following six days of talks with the Taliban in Doha, the U.S. envoy said on January 26 that the United States and the Taliban had made "significant progress," adding that the talks in Doha were "more productive than they have been in the past."



He also emphasized that the sides “have a number of issues left to work out,” and that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that while there was "progress" at the meetings, reports of an agreement on a cease-fire were "not true."



Mujahid also said in a statement that talks about "unresolved matters" will continue.



Until the withdrawal of international troops was hammered out, "progress in other issues is impossible," he insisted.



Another round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States was tentatively set for February 25, the Reuters news agency quoted a Qatari Foreign Ministry official as saying on January 28.

