U.S. Hails $285 Million Cut To UN’s Two-Year Budget For 2018-19

The United States has hailed a $285 million reduction in the United Nations core budget for the 2018-19 fiscal years, calling it "a big step in the right direction."

The UN General Assembly on December 24 adopted a budget of $5.396 billion for the upcoming two years, a reduction of $285 million from the 2016-17 two-year budget.

That was also slightly below the $5.4 billion that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had requested.

The United States remains by far the largest payee to the UN, contributing 22 percent of the core budget.

"In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN’s bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key U.S. priorities throughout the world, and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system," U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in a statement.

She added that the "inefficiency and overspending" at the world body were "well known."

"We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked," she said.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut funding to countries that supported a UN resolution rejecting his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The resolution passed by a vote to 128-9.

Based on reporting by AFP, CBS, and The Hill

