U.S. House To Vote On January 15 On Sending Trump Impeachment Articles To Senate

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on January 15 on whether to send the articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump to the Senate, which would then launch only the third such trial in U.S. history.



Speaker Nancy Pelosi on January 14 met with House Democrats about the next steps in the bid to have Trump removed from office on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



"The American people deserve the truth, and the Constitution demands a trial," she said in a statement.



"The House will now proceed with a vote on transmitting the articles of impeachment and naming impeachment managers on January 15. The president and the senators will be held accountable."



A trial could start within days.



The House, which has the sole power to impeach a president, is likely to approve the motion to send the case to the Senate, given the lower house’s Democratic majority.



However, the Senate is controlled by Republicans, meaning that acquittal is almost assured as it would take a two-thirds majority to convict and remove the president from office. The Republicans have 53 seats in the chamber.



The House impeached Trump last month on charges of abuse of power over pushing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and obstruction of Congress in the following investigation.



Trump has called the process a “sham,” while many Republicans in the Senate have already indicated their support for the president.



Two previous presidential cases have gone to the Senate for trial.



President Andrew Johnson was acquitted in 1868 and Bill Clinton was cleared in 1999 following Senate trials.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters