U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Russians For 'Malicious' Cyberactivity

The United States has imposed new sanctions on three Russian individuals and five Russian entities that the U.S. Treasury Department says have been involved in "significant malicious cyber-enabled activities."

The Treasury Department released the names of those targeted on June 11.

"One of the designated entities is controlled by and has provided material and technological support to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), while two others have provided the FSB with material and technological support," it said in a statement.

The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) "is also designating several entities and individuals for being owned or controlled by, or acting for or on behalf of, the three entities that have enabled the FSB," the statement said.

The three entities "have directly contributed to improving Russia’s cyber- and underwater capabilities through their work with the FSB and therefore jeopardize the safety and security of the United States and our allies,” it quoted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as saying.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia used cyberactivity as part of an effort to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, and the United States has accused Russia of conducting other destructive activity using cybercapabilities.

In addition to cyberactivity, the Treasury Department statement said that "today’s action also targets the Russian government’s underwater capabilities.Russia has been active in tracking undersea communication cables, which carry the bulk of the world’s telecommunications data."

With reporting by Reuters