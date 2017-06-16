U.S. Vice President Hires Lawyer For Russia Probes

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has hired a lawyer to oversee his response to inquiries into possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Pence's office announced on June 15 the decision to hire Richard Cullen, the chairman of McGuireWoods LLP law firm.

Cullen is known for representing high-profile clients, and was also involved into the Iran-Contra and Watergate investigations.

The announcement came after media reported that Trump was being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice.

Mueller is overseeing an FBI inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the presidential election and whether there was any collusion by Trump's campaign.

Trump, who denies any collusion with Russia, said on Twitter that the move was the latest action in a "phony story."

In a subsequent tweet, Trump denounced "the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history -- led by some very bad and conflicted people!"

Trump hired his own lawyer last month to handle Russia-related inquiries by the FBI and U.S. congressional committees.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and the BBC

