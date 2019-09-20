U.S. Sanctions Iran's Central Bank, Development Fund After 'Brazen" Saudi Oil Attack

The United States has imposed another round of sanctions on Iran, including on its central bank and its sovereign wealth fund, following last week's attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure that Riyadh and Washington have blamed on Iran.



President Donald Trump outlined the measures to reporters at the White House on September 20, saying they were "the highest sanctions ever imposed on a country."



The sanctions target the Central Bank of Iran, the National Development Fund of Iran (NDF), and the Iran-based company Etemad Tejarate Pars, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.



It described the targeted entities as major sources of funding for Tehran's "proxies and terrorist arms," including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its foreign arm, the Qods Force, and the Lebanese militia movement Hizballah.



The Department said that the central bank has provided "billions of dollars" to the IRGC, the Qods Force, and its "terrorist proxy," Hizballah, while the NDF has been a "major source of foreign currency and funding" for the Qods Force and Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).



Etemad Tejarate Pars "is used to conceal financial transfers for MODAFL's military purchases, including funds originating from the NDF," the statement said.



The U.S. move comes amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf following the September 14 attack on the world's biggest crude oil-processing plant in Saudi Arabia.



Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels have said they were behind the attack, and Tehran denies any involvement.



But U.S. and Saudi officials have blamed Iran.



Asked about the possibility of a military response against Iran, Trump said the United States was always prepared and that a military strike was always a possibility.



Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said "Iran’s brazen attack against Saudi Arabia is unacceptable," and that the United States "will continue its maximum pressure campaign against Iran’s repressive regime."



The Treasury warned other nations against violating the U.S. sanctions or risking "the integrity of their financial systems."

With reporting by Reuters