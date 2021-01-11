Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

U.S. Sanctions Ukrainian Individuals, Firms Over Alleged Election Interference

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the additions to its sanctions list on January 11. (file photo)

WASHINGTON -- The United States says it has imposed sanctions on seven Ukrainians and four Ukrainian entities for attempting to interfere in the November U.S. presidential election.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on January 11 that Oleksandr Dubynskiy, Dmytro Kovalchuk, Kostyantyn Kulyk, Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Anton Symonenko, Andriy Telizhenko, and Petro Zhuravel had been added to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list at its Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The Treasury added that four websites and media groups -- Era-Media, Onli n’Yuz, Nabuleaks, and Skeptik – have been added to the list as well.

Under the designation, people and entities on the SDN list have their U.S. assets blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG