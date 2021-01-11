U.S. Sanctions Ukrainian Individuals, Firms Over Alleged Election Interference

WASHINGTON -- The United States says it has imposed sanctions on seven Ukrainians and four Ukrainian entities for attempting to interfere in the November U.S. presidential election.



The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on January 11 that Oleksandr Dubynskiy, Dmytro Kovalchuk, Kostyantyn Kulyk, Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Anton Symonenko, Andriy Telizhenko, and Petro Zhuravel had been added to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list at its Office of Foreign Assets Control.



The Treasury added that four websites and media groups -- Era-Media, Onli n’Yuz, Nabuleaks, and Skeptik – have been added to the list as well.



Under the designation, people and entities on the SDN list have their U.S. assets blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.