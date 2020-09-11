U.S. Says Kremlin Risks Turning Belarusian People Against Russia By Backing Lukashenka

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has said Russia risks losing the friendship of the Belarusian people if the Kremlin continues to back authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.



“Most Belarusians have seen Russia as the country closest to their hearts and we respect that sentiment and sovereign choice. It thus eludes us how Moscow could back such a regime and such violence against peaceful citizens, exercising constitutionally protected rights to freedom of assembly, association, and speech,” Biegun told journalists during a conference call on September 11.



Biegun said that if the Russian leadership “continues down this path, it risks turning the Belarusian people -- who have no grievance with Russia -- against Moscow.”



Lukashenka is facing the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule as hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets over the past month to protest the results of the August 9 presidential election that handed him a sixth five-year term.

The Belarusian people have called on Lukashenka to step down and hold free and fair elections, claiming the vote was rigged in his favor. The 66-year-old Belarusian leader has responded to the peaceful protests with violent arrests and torture.



His actions have not only emboldened the opposition, they have alienated Western governments, forcing Lukashenka to look to the Kremlin for support as he seeks to cling to power.



Lukashenka will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 14 at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, their first face-to-face meeting since the election. However, Lukashenka has spoken with Putin several times by phone since August 9.



Biegun said that Russians citizens have also been swept up by Belarusian police as part of the crackdown and “subject to the same brutal violence.”



He hoped that Putin would not only express concern about the violence against Belarusian and Russian citizens committed by Lukashenka’s government, but also the need for the strongman to step down.



“We hope the message from Moscow is that the ruler needs to give way to the will of his people,” Biegun said of the September 14 meeting.



He said the United States and its European allies are coordinating on sanctions against officials in Belarus responsible for the beatings and detentions.



He said he expects the U.S. sanctions list to be finalized “in just a few short days.”