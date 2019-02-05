U.S. Says 'No Evidence' Foreign Meddling Impacted 2018 Midterm Vote

Foreign actors did not significantly influence the U.S. midterm congressional elections last year, despite reports of hacking attempts leading up to the vote, a review by the Justice and Homeland Security departments has concluded.

"There is no evidence to date that any identified activities of a foreign government or foreign agent had a material impact on the integrity or security of election infrastructure or political/campaign infrastructure" used in the November polls, the two departments said in a joint statement issued on February 5.

Ahead of the midterm elections, U.S. officials warned that foreign actors were continuing their manipulation efforts, and prosecutors charged a Russian national with participating in a Kremlin-backed plan to interfere in the vote.

Some state and local governments reported attempts to access their networks ahead of the polls, but officials said they were able to prevent or limit access.

U.S. intelligence officials warned last week that Russia and China were already targeting the 2020 presidential election.

The U.S. intelligence community has said that the 2016 U.S. presidential election was the target of a sophisticated Russian hacking-and-propaganda campaign aimed at swaying voters and favoring President Donald Trump's candidacy.

U.S. prosecutors are currently investigating whether Trump's campaign worked with Moscow to win the election.

Trump has denied any collusion, and Moscow has also denied involvement.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters