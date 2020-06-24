U.S. Says Terrorist Threats Persist, Citing Iran's Rising Support For Extremists

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump says "dangerous terrorist threats persisted" in 2019 even as Iran, the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, and Al-Qaeda suffered setbacks.



In its annual report on terrorism issued on June 24, the State Department also said that white supremacist attacks were on the rise.

Iran, which the report calls "the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism," and its proxies continued to “plot and commit terrorist attacks on a global scale.”



Tehran also continued to allow an Al-Qaeda "facilitation network" to operate in Iran, "sending money and fighters to conflict zones in Afghanistan and Syria, and it still allowed [Al-Qaeda] members to reside in the country."



"Finally, the Iranian regime continued to foment violence, both directly and through proxies, in Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen," the report added.



Despite losing territory in Iraq and Syria, as well as its leader, the IS extremist group "adapted to continue the fight from its affiliates across the globe and by inspiring followers to commit attacks,” according to the report.



But it also said that Iran, the IS group, and Al-Qaeda suffered serious setbacks last year, including the killing of several top leaders and the imposition of “crippling” sanctions against Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Tehran-backed Lebanese Hizballah movement, and supporters and financiers of both.



According to the State Department, attacks committed by white nationalists are of particular concern and "a serious challenge for the global community."



The report noted numerous such attacks in 2019, including in New Zealand, Germany, and the United States.

