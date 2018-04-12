U.S. Secretary of State-Nominee Pompeo Signals Tougher Approach Toward Russia

WASHINGTON -- CIA Director Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of state, says he wants to "reset" the "deterrence relationship" with Russia, signaling a harder approach toward Moscow.

Speaking on April 12 during his Senate confirmation hearing, Pompeo revealed that he had been interviewed by the U.S. special counsel investigating interactions between Trump’s associates and Russian officials.

Trump nominated Pompeo to become the top U.S. diplomat after firing Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson's tenure at the State Department was marked by personnel tumult and clashes with Trump over foreign-policy priorities.

In prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance, Pompeo said he would seek a tougher approach toward Russia.

"Russia continues to act aggressively, enabled by years of soft policy towards that aggression," he said. "That's now over."

"The actions of this administration make clear that President Trump's National Security Strategy, rightfully, has identified Russia as a danger to our country," he said.