U.S. Senator Graham Discusses 'Regional Security' With Pakistani Leaders

ISLAMABAD -- U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican-South Carolina) has met with Pakistan’s prime minister and army chief during a visit to the South Asian country, Pakistani officials say.



Pakistan’s military said on December 16 that Graham discussed “regional security” issues, including the peace process to end the 18-year conflict in neighboring Afghanistan, with powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The U.S. senator earlier held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.



Graham’s visit comes after U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad visited Pakistan last week to brief the country's leaders about his latest negotiations with the Afghan Taliban.



Khalilzad earlier this month resumed talks with Taliban negotiators in Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office.



The talks were the first direct contact between the sides since U.S. President Donald Trump three months ago halted peace negotiations.



Pakistan and its spy agency, which are often accused of harboring Afghan militant fighters, are said to have considerable influence on the Taliban.