U.S. Senators Meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, 'More Optimistic' About Nation’s Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a meeting with U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (Democrat-Connecticut) and Ron Johnson (Republican-Wisconsin) in Kyiv on September 5, during which both lawmakers expressed their support for Ukraine.



"I want to thank our strategic partner -- the United States -- for the continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in statement on the presidential website.



Both senators are members of the congressional Ukraine Caucus whose mission is "to strengthen the political, military, economic, and cultural relationship between the United States and Ukraine."



"I have to admit, I left [Kyiv] more optimistic about Ukraine's future than ever before," Murphy said on social media. "These new young reformers, led by President [Zelenskiy], seem for real. What a tragic mistake for [U.S. President Donald] Trump to be signaling abandonment just at the time of such change and promise."



A week ago, Trump delayed the transfer of $250 million worth of military aid to Ukraine.



The parties discussed the United States' "consistent policy of sanctions against Russia," the statement said.



In particular, they spoke of Russia's moves to grant citizenship to residents of eastern Ukraine where an armed conflict with Kremlin-backed separatists has raged in certain parts of the region since 2014, killing more than 13,000 people.



Cooperation in energy security, including the diversification of energy supplies and their delivery from the United States was discussed.



Earlier this month, Poland, the United States, and Ukraine signed a trilateral memorandum on the supply of American liquefied natural gas.



Zelenskiy also thanked the lawmakers for their opposition to Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which will bypass Ukraine's gas transit network once it goes online next year.



The president also touched on reforms during the meeting, especially with respect to defense and bringing the sector in line with NATO standards.



The senators are part of a congressional delegation that also visited Kosovo and Serbia.

Russia was part of the original itinerary, but Johnson and Murphy were barred from entering the country.