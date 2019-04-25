U.S. Slaps Travel Ban On Chechen Prime Minister

The United States has imposed an entry ban on Muslim Khuchiyev, the prime minister of Russia's North Caucasus Chechen Republic.



The notice was posted on the website of the State Department on April 25, saying that the designation was applied under a law that stipulates sanctions when there is "credible information that foreign officials have been involved in significant corruption or a gross violation of human rights."



"The department has credible information that [Khuchiyev] was involved in torture," the statement said.



Khuchiyev's wife, Sapiyat Shabazova, was also sanctioned.



The State Department said the Moscow Mechanism of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) recently concluded that the Chechen government has "committed serious and ongoing human rights violations and abuses with impunity."

It called on the Russian government to hold officials to account, including Khuchiyev.