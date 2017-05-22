UAE Minister Says Iran Has Chance To Reset 'Troubled' Ties With Its Neighbors

A senior official in the United Arab Emirates says Iran has a chance to mend its “troubled relations” with its Middle East neighbors after the landslide reelection of President Hassan Rohani.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on May 21 said on Twitter that with Rohani’s reelection, he hoped Iran would “reset its troubled relations with neighbours. Let Tehran not squander another opportunity."

It was not immediately clear if Gargash’s comments reflected a wider view of other Arab countries, most of which see Iran as a bitter rival for influence in the region.

Gulf Arab states, including the UAE, have charged that Tehran is interfering in their affairs and encouraging social unrest and sectarian tensions. Tehran denies the allegations.

Rohani beat his main rival, hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi, and others in the May 19 presidential election with more than 57 percent of the vote.

