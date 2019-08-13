UEFA Sanctions Serbian, Bulgarian Soccer Clubs For Racism

BELGRADE -- UEFA has punished a Serbian and a Bulgarian soccer club for the "racist behavior" of their supporters during Europa League matches last week.



Serbia's Partizan Belgrade will have to play its next two home matches in UEFA competitions behind closed doors, European soccer's governing body said on August 12, while Bulgaria's Lokomotiv Plovdiv will have a partial closure of its stadium for its next home match.



The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body ordered Lokomotiv to close the Tribuna Sportclub sector of its stadium in Plovdiv and display a banner with the UEFA logo and the wording "#EqualGame."



It also fined Partizan Belgrade 24,250 euros ($27,200) for its fans “throwing objects and fireworks and for blocking stairways.”



The incidents took place on August 8 during the first leg of Europa League’s third qualifying round, which saw Partizan Belgrade win 3-1 over Turkish club Malatyaspor, while Lokomotiv Plovdiv was beaten 1-0 by French club Strasbourg.