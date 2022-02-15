Accessibility links

U.K. Ambassador: Cost Of Invasion For Russia Would Be As High As It Is For Ukraine

British Ambassador to Kyiv Melinda Simmons says she is not sure Russia’s top officials entirely understand the costs of a potential military invasion of Ukraine, both in terms of loss of life and the economic consequences. In an interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service in Kyiv on February 11, Ambassador Simmons also pressed for political unity in Ukraine as the country faces a serious external threat.

