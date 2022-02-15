Ukraine In The Crosshairs
U.K. Ambassador: Cost Of Invasion For Russia Would Be As High As It Is For Ukraine
British Ambassador to Kyiv Melinda Simmons says she is not sure Russia’s top officials entirely understand the costs of a potential military invasion of Ukraine, both in terms of loss of life and the economic consequences. In an interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service in Kyiv on February 11, Ambassador Simmons also pressed for political unity in Ukraine as the country faces a serious external threat.