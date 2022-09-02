New U.K. Government Will Continue Johnson’s Pro-Ukraine Line, Says Minister
Britain’s minister for Europe told RFE/RL that the new British government, which takes office next week, will continue to stand firmly behind Ukraine and the goal is Russia’s military defeat. Graham Stuart spoke to RFE/RL's Ray Furlong in Prague on September 1. Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement that he was stepping down, a new leader of his Conservative Party will be announced next week and begin forming a new administration.