Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

UK Charges 3 Iranian Nationals In Alleged Attack Plot

British police officers patrol in front of New Scotland Yard, central London. (file photo)
British police officers patrol in front of New Scotland Yard, central London. (file photo)

British authorities have charged three Iranian nationals with "engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service" in connection with what prosecutors described as a plan to "commit serious violence against a person in the United Kingdom."

Mostafa Sepahvand, 39, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55, were charged over "surveillance, reconnaissance, and open-source research" they conducted between August 2024 and February 2025, Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement on May 17.

The three men, all London residents, were arrested on May 3. The statement's description of additional charges suggested that Sepahvand is suspected of intending to attack the prospective victim, who was not identified, while Manesh and Khani are suspected as accomplices.

Police said the men were arrested under a section of Britain's 2023 National Security Act that grants police the power to arrest someone without a warrant if they are reasonably suspected of being involved in "foreign power threat activity," the BBC reported.

It cited police as saying the foreign intelligence service in question was Iran's.

The head of Britain's domestic spy service said last year that since 2022, authorities had responded to 20 Iran-linked plots that potentially posed lethal threats to the public.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG