News
Britain Details Sanctions Related To Possible Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Britain has published a new set of laws that widen the scope of those linked to Russia who could be hit by sanctions should the Kremlin invade Ukraine, as Western allies move to outline the consequences that Moscow could face.
Britain on February 10 vowed that the legislation will allow it to impose tough penalties on those close to the Kremlin and involved in destabilizing Ukraine.
The legislation includes the power to place sanctions on people who are or have been involved in "destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine."
Also subject to sanction are those involved in "obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia" in the event of an invasion.
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, raising concerns that Moscow could be planning a new invasion of its neighbor and rival.
Russia denies it plans to invade Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned earlier on February 10 that Russia's military buildup near Ukraine had triggered Europe's most serious security crisis in decades.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russian Journalist Safronov's Appeal Against Extension Of Detention Denied
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has rejected an appeal against the extension of the pretrial detention of Ivan Safronov, a prominent former journalist accused of high treason in a case widely considered to be politically motivated.
The first court of appeals of common jurisdiction in the Russian capital ruled on February 10 that the Moscow City Court's December decision to extend Safronov's pretrial detention until at least April 7, 2022, cannot be changed.
The 31-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russian space agency Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.
Safronov was arrested on July 7, 2020, amid allegations he had passed secret information to the Czech Republic in 2017 about Russian arms sales in the Middle East.
If convicted he faces up to 25 years in prison.
Investigators have set February 11 as the deadline for Safronov and his defense team to get acquainted with the materials of the case.
Safronov's lawyers have complained that they do not have enough time to get acquainted with the case as investigators allocated just two hours per day to work with the case materials and do not allow them to take any notes, saying that the case materials are classified.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov's release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
One of Safronov's defenders, noted lawyer Ivan Pavlov, fled to Georgia last year after Russian authorities launched a probe against him, accusing him of disclosure of data from the journalist's case.
Pavlov was also included to the Russian registry of "foreign agents," which he vehemently condemned, calling it politically motivated.
On February 10, Pavlov wrote on Telegram that the Chamber of Attorneys in St. Petersburg concluded that he cannot legally represent Safronov because he himself is under investigation and his name was added to the country's wanted list.
Russian Teenager Gets Five Years In Prison In Minecraft 'Terrorism' Case
KANSK, Russia -- A court in Siberia has sentenced a 16-year-old boy to five years in prison in a high-profile terrorism case prompted by plans he had with two friends to add the building of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to the popular video game Minecraft to allow players to blow it up.
The First Eastern District Military Court in the Krasnoyarsk region sentenced Nikita Uvarov on February 10 after finding him guilty of illegal weapons possession and passing through training for implementation of a terrorist act, charges he has rejected since his arrest in fall 2020.
Two other defendants in the case were convicted of illegal weapons possession and handed suspended prison terms of three years and four years, Vladimir Ilkov, the lawyer for one of the two other defendants, told RFE/RL.
Prosecutors had sought nine years in prison for Uvarov and six years in prison for the other defendants.
The three boys were 14 when they were arrested in 2020 while distributing leaflets to support Azat Miftakhov, a mathematician, who was in custody at the time and later sentenced to six years in prison in January 2021 on terrorism charges that he and his supporters called politically motivated.
After their arrest, investigators confiscated their telephones and said later they found chats in the phone that "had proven" that the trio planned to add the FSB building to the Minecraft game and blow it up there.
The investigators also said that the boys criticized the FSB in the chats, read banned books, fabricated firecrackers, and blew them up in abandoned buildings in their native city of Kansk.
Uvarov refused to cooperate with investigators and spent 11 months in pretrial detention before he was released last year to finish the ninth grade at school, while his two co-defendants pleaded guilty and fully cooperated with the investigation.
In his final statement at the trial on February 9, Uvarov reiterated his previous comments rejecting the charges and added that if he is imprisoned, he "will serve the sentence with a clean conscience and dignity."
"It was painful for me to see how my country oppresses people, civil rights activists, who want the best for the country and stand for its well-being. Now, unfortunately, I am experiencing myself the despotism of the unfair collaborators of the system," Uvarov said.
Russia, Belarus Begin War Games Amid Outcry From Ukraine, West
Russia and Belarus have launched major war games in an already tense region, intensifying concerns about Moscow’s military intentions and sparking denunciation from the West and Ukraine.
The maneuvers, which began on February 10, are taking place in southern Belarus, near its border with Ukraine. They are scheduled to last for 10 days, the countries' military officials have said.
The drills take part amid a flurry of diplomatic activity as U.S. and European leaders seek ways to tamp down tensions that have soared following Russia's move to amass more than 100,000 combat-ready troops near its border with Ukraine, raising concerns it could launch an invasion.
Moscow insists that it does not plan to invade Ukraine. Russia did invade Ukraine in 2014, seizing the Crimea region, and has also aided separatist forces in eastern regions of the country.
The Russian Defense Ministry said activity will take place at five military training areas, with troops focusing on what officials called "the suppression of and defense against external aggression."
Both countries' military leaders have insisted that the drills are only for training purposes and are not a threat to other countries.
Belarus, a former Soviet republic, has moved closer to Moscow following a spate of mass protests against strongman ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, claimed a landslide reelection victory in the August 9, 2020, presidential poll that was immediately dismissed as rigged by the opposition and its supporters, who took to the streets in protest.
Russia has moved military equipment into Belarus in recent weeks, although Moscow claims the hardware will be returned to Russian bases following the military drills.
Military officials have not disclosed how many troops are involved in the drills, but U.S. experts say about 30,000 soldiers have been deployed to Belarus from locations in Russia.
Russia is also planning to conduct navy drills in the Black Sea, angering Ukraine.
Kyiv denounced the war games in Belarus, labeling them "psychological pressure."
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the "extremely massive" drills "a very violent gesture."
"Every country of course has the right to organize military maneuvers, but here there is a very significant buildup of exercises on the border with Ukraine," he told French broadcaster Inter.
According to the Pentagon, the top U.S. general spoke by phone with his Belarusian counterpart on February 10 in an effort to reduce the possibility of a "miscalculation."
"The phone call facilitated communication between both leaders to reduce chances of miscalculation and gain perspectives on current European security," said a spokesman for General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
NATO has bolstered its troop deployments to allies in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region in response to Russia's actions and has indicated a willingness to send more.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Kyrgyz Opposition Politician Investigated Over Land Deal Near Tajik Border
BISHKEK -- Adakhan Madumarov, a Kyrgyz lawmaker and the leader of opposition Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party, says a probe has been launched against him into allegations that he committed treason over a real estate deal signed 12 years ago.
Madumarov told RFE/RL on February 10 that the case against him was "100 percent politically motivated." He did not elaborate.
Earlier in the day, Kyrgyz lawmakers said they had formed a commission to look into a motion by the Prosecutor-General's Office to start a probe against Madumarov regarding a land-rental agreement with Tajikistan in the volatile border region between the two Central Asian nations in 2009.
Madumarov has been summoned to the Prosecutor-General's Office seven times in recent weeks, where he was questioned regarding the agreement he signed to rent 5 hectares of land located along the disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with a newspaper in Bishkek last month that Tajikistan now uses the 2009 agreement to justify its stance that the disputed land in the area belongs to Tajikistan.
Madumarov has insisted that the agreement he signed has no judicial force.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union three decades ago.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Last month, border clashes between the two neighbors' security forces left at least two people dead and many more wounded.
In April last year, clashes that involved military personnel along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Armenia Detains 19 People Suspected Of Being In Spy Ring That Used A Dating Service
YEREVAN -- The National Security Service of Armenia (HAAT) has detained 19 people suspected of being members of an "espionage network" in the South Caucasus nation.
The HAAT said on February 10 that dozens of servicemen in different units of the the armed forces may have been involved in the activities of the spy network, which worked for an unspecified nation.
According to the security agency, recruitment took place via an online dating service through which Armenian servicemen who possessed classified data and documents would eventually join the spy ring.
Once part of the operation, the servicemen would receive payments for sending the secret data to foreign intelligence services from mobile devices.
The statement said that investigators conducted more than 30 searches, confiscated documents and other items that led to the launching of the probe and that the spy ring's activities have been "disrupted."
Russian Pensioner Fined For Social Media 'Pee' Post Because Picture 'Looked Like' Putin
NOVGOROD, Russia -- A court in Russia's northwestern region of Novgorod has fined a pensioner for an "insulting" social media post because a person in the picture "looked like" President Vladimir Putin, the latest example of Moscow's harsh crackdown on dissent.
Nikolai Pylayev told RFE/RL on February 9 that the Novgorod district court had ordered him to pay 15,000 rubles ($200) -- 4,000 rubles more than his monthly pension -- for posting a photo on social media in 2012 that showed a man urinating on a poster, which depicted "a person who looked like" Putin. The poster was glued onto the lower part of an electrical pole on a street.
Pylayev was found guilty of "insulting authorities," an offense added to the Criminal Code in 2019, while, according to the 63-year-old retiree, the picture first appeared on the Internet a decade ago.
"I told them, 'Please prove that it is Putin.' Because they clearly say 'it's a 'person who looks like Putin,'" he said.
"They asked me where I got the picture. I said the posters were hanging on each pole before the election [in 2012]. One was hanging on the upper part of a pole. Somebody put it to the lower part and peed on it. I told them, 'What is the big deal? There were dogs peeing on it, too. Are you going to catch the dogs as well?'" Pylayev said, adding that he does not plan to pay the fine.
Many opposition activists and politicians have left Russia in recent years amid an increasing crackdown on opposition groups and independent media that has lately targeted regular citizens as well.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in December that Russian authorities have “redoubled their efforts” over the past year to repress online freedoms, citing the blocking of tools used to circumvent censorship, expanding “oppressive” Internet laws, and pressure on tech companies to comply with “increasingly stifling regulations.”
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Condemns Russia's Arrest Of Four Crimean Tatars In Crimea
KYIV -- Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova has condemned the latest arrests of four Crimean Tatar activists in Russian-occupied Crimea, calling the actions of the Moscow-imposed authorities "illegal."
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) officers detained Ansar Osmanov, Ernest Seytosmanov, Marlen Mustafayev, and Ametkhan Abdulvapov on February 9 on a charge of organizing the activities of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group. Later in the day, the four men were placed in pretrial detention until at least April 7.
Denisova called on the international community to "react to the illegal actions of occupying authorities and increase pressure on the Russian Federation to stop its violation of human rights on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea."
The same day, a court in the Crimean capital, Simferopol, prolonged the pretrial detention of five other Crimean Tatars until at least March 16. The five are charged along with 19 other Crimean Tatars of being members of Hizb ut-Tahrir.
The Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center has recognized all 24 as political prisoners.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia under the Soviet dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
British PM Says Europe In Most Serious Security Crisis In Decades Over Ukraine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, which the West suspects is a prelude to an invasion, has triggered Europe's most serious security crisis in decades, as Moscow began holding joint military exercises in Belarus involving more than 30,000 troops.
As Johnson spoke in Brussels at a joint news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on February 10, Britain's foreign secretary, Liz Truss, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the Russian capital, where she called on Moscow to withdraw its troops to show that it's really interested in diplomacy.
European leaders and top diplomats have been scrambling across the continent to seek ways to tamp down tensions in a crisis that Johnson said had reached its most perilous phase. He called for a combination of diplomacy, economic coercion, and military strength to counter Russia's actions.
"This is probably the most dangerous moment, I would say, in the course of the next few days, in what is the biggest security crisis that Europe has faced for decades, and we've got to get it right. And I think that the combination of sanctions and military resolve, plus diplomacy are what is in order."
Stoltenberg echoed Johnson's comment, saying Europe faced a "dangerous moment" as the amount of warning time the alliance would have before any possible invasion by Moscow was shortening.
"The number of Russian forces is going up. The warning time for a possible attack is going down.... NATO is not a threat to Russia, but we must be prepared for the worst while remaining strongly committed to finding a political solution," Stoltenberg added.
In Moscow, Truss told Lavrov that Russia's "very threatening posture" should be reversed and troops should be moved from the border with Ukraine.
"I can't see any other reason for having 100,000 troops stationed on the Ukrainian border apart from to threaten Ukraine, and if Russia is serious about diplomacy they need to move those troops and desist from the threats," Truss told a news conference in Moscow after her talks with Lavrov.
'Threatening Posture'
"Minister Lavrov has said to me today that Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine but we need to see those words followed up by actions and we need to see the troops and the equipment that is stationed on the Ukraine border moved elsewhere, because at present it is in a very threatening posture," Truss said.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Lavrov in turn said Russia rejected "ultimatums and threats" and that its interests need to be taken into consideration and respected if there is to be a de-escalation of the crisis.
"We support the normalization of our relations, their improvement and resuming constructive development," Lavrov said at the news conference.
"Of course, this is possible only if they are based on the principles of equality and respect for each other’s interests. Imposing any conditions, ultimatums, and threats will definitely lead to nowhere. The relations should be a two-way street," he said.
While tens of thousands more Russian troops have massed in other border areas near Ukraine, the Kremlin has denied it is planning an attack, saying it has the right to move its troops as it sees fit across its own territory and its allies' territory with their agreement. It says its military exercises are defensive in nature.
Responding to Truss's comments at the same news conference, Lavrov claimed Western threats against Moscow would only heighten tensions over the situation.
"Ideological approaches, ultimatums, threats -- this is the road to nowhere," Lavrov said, adding, "we can only normalize relations through mutually respectful dialogue."
As part of Britain's coordinated diplomatic effort, Johnson was set to travel from Brussels to Warsaw to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda later on February 10. Meanwhile, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is expected in Moscow on February 11.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of his trip, Wallace warned that the Kremlin's actions were heading in the wrong direction in spite of efforts to find a diplomatic solution.
"Despite the talking, the direction of travel is in the wrong way," Wallace told BBC Radio. "The Russians are still growing their battalion tactical groups ... They are planning to start a nuclear strategic exercise soon, and indeed we see more activity elsewhere."
He said Britain had seen intelligence that Moscow was engaging in plans for so-called "false flag" operations as a pretext for invading Ukraine, as well as carrying out cyberattacks and other destabilizing activity.
Amid Europe-wide diplomatic efforts, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet the leaders of the Baltic countries -- all three of whom are former Soviet republics -- in Berlin on February 10. Scholz will also travel to Kyiv and Moscow next week
In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the joint Russia-Belarus drills, which Ukraine and the West have interpreted as part of Moscow's military escalation in the region, amount to "psychological pressure," as Ukraine also began its own scheduled military exercises on February 10.
Kyiv has not reported the number of military personnel and weapons involved in its exercises. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on February 10 that Ukraine is also preparing a response to Russian Navy drills in the Black Sea.
Russia on February 8 said six warships were heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills in what it said was a preplanned movement of military resources.
Zelenskiy said the diplomatic talks could pave the way for a summit with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany aimed at reviving the stalled peace plan for the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The multipronged diplomatic efforts come after French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the week completed a round of shuttle diplomacy that saw him hold separate talks with both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.
U.S. officials say Russia has increased its deployment to some 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by the middle of the month.
Moscow insists it has no plans to attack Ukraine but has continued to make provocative military moves while also demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet states as members, that it halt weapon deployments there, and also roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Both Washington and NATO have rejected these demands as nonstarters.
Meanwhile, the first U.S. troops meant to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover of the Ukrainian crisis arrived in Romania from Germany over the past two days, Romania's Defense Ministry said on February 9.
And in Denmark, the prime minister said the NATO member was ready to allow the U.S. military to base troops on its soil as part of a bilateral defense agreement.
"The United States have reached out to Denmark, proposing a bilateral defense cooperation," Mette Frederiksen told reporters on February 10.
"The exact nature of this collaboration has not yet been defined, but it could include the presence of U.S. troops, materiel, and military equipment on Danish soil," she said.
The U.S. State Department said it welcomed Frederiksen's remarks and said an agreement, when concluded, "will allow our countries to deepen our close partnership" and "strengthen cooperation in NATO operations."
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Kosovar Official Presses Work On Deva House, Despite EU, UN Opposition
PRISTINA -- Kosovo’s culture minister says he expects work to continue on the renovation of a historic building in the town of Mitrovica despite moves by the European Union and United Nations to pull their support because of the site’s links to the Nazi era.
"We understand the concerns of our international partners,” Hajrulla Ceku, the Balkan nation’s culture, youth, and sports minister, said on February 9.
“I am in daily communication with everyone, including Germany's respected ambassador to Kosovo. We have all given additional, detailed clarifications for our project, and are willing to offer them whatever they need,” he said. “We think that the work started with our international partners should continue, and I invite everyone to reflect rationally.”
The EU and UN Development Program said in a joint statement on February 8 that they were withdrawing support for the renovation work on the historic Deva building, about 40 kilometers north of the capital.
The house was set to be renovated and developed into a cultural and community center.
However, opposition surfaced by international contributors to the project after it was learned that a former owner of the house -- the late politician Xhafer Deva -- was linked to Nazi occupiers during World War II.
On February 7, Joern Rohde, Germany’s ambassador to Kosovo, said he was “very concerned” about a project related to the former house of a “known Nazi collaborator.”
Ceku said the project is aimed at restoring the monument and not to "rehabilitate the history" of the house, adding that Kosovo is willing to face the past.
Ceku said the criticism could be traced back to "unnecessary noise" out of neighboring Serbia, which does not recognize the state of Kosovo.
Deva was an Albanian politician during World War II. In 1944, he was appointed minister of home affairs in the Albanian government, which was formed with support from Nazi Germany. He died in 1978.
Flori Zevi, a Jewish activist in Pristina, told AP that he would tell the international partners that “the restoration should go ahead.” He said the project should include a portion that relates the story of the dozens of Jews who were taken from Mitrovica and executed in Serbia by the Nazis.
The house is believed to have been built in 1930 by Austrian architects and workers and is on the temporary list of protected cultural heritage monuments in Kosovo.
With reporting by BalkanInsight, AP, and dpa
Lithuania Seeks Permanent U.S. Military Presence In Country
Lithuania's president says the Baltic nation will ask the United States to permanently station troops in the country as Western allies seek to beef up security amid concerns about Russia’s military intentions in the tense region.
"Of course, we will be talking to the U.S. to make sure that the rotational U.S. forces would be in Lithuania permanently," President Gitanas Nauseda told a news conference on February 9.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"That would be the best boost to security and deterrence that NATO could provide not only to Lithuania but to the whole region," Nauseda said.
The United States has since 2019 deployed regular rotations of battlegroups of about 500 soldiers at a time to NATO ally Lithuania, a former Soviet republic that has a border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
Other NATO allies have also announced plans to bolster troop levels in Eastern Europe and the Baltics amid rising tensions with Moscow and a flurry of hastily called diplomatic and security meetings in the region.
Western intelligence reports say that Russia has placed more than 100,000 troops near the border of Ukraine, spawning mounting concern over an imminent incursion. Moscow denies it is planning to invade Ukraine.
The United States has said it was placing 8,500 troops on "heightened alert" to be ready to deploy to Europe, potentially at short notice, if needed to reassure NATO allies.
The Lithuanian president’s comments come on the same day that the Netherlands said it will increase the number of its troops in a NATO battlegroup in Lithuania to 350 from 270.
The Dutch force is part of a German-led NATO battlegroup that was deployed to the region five years ago.
"We are committed to the Enhanced Forward Presence," Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said while speaking to troops at a military base in Rukla, Lithuania.
Separately on February 9, Slovakia’s parliament approved a defense treaty with the United States.
The cooperation agreement passed 79-60 in the 150-seat legislature. It allows the U.S. military to use Slovak air bases at Malacky-Kuchyna and Sliac for 10 years.
NATO member Slovakia will receive $100 million from the U.S. military to help modernize the two facilities.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Protester In Tatarstan Demands Chechen Ruler Kadyrov Be Fired Over Public Threats To Kill Opponents
KAZAN, Russia -- An activist in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has held a single-person picket demanding Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader of the North Caucasus Republic of Chechnya, to be fired over his public threats to kill the family of a rights lawyer.
Ildar Nurmukhametov held the protest action, which does not require preliminary permission from city authorities, on February 9 in central Kazan. During the action, he held a poster saying: "Kadyrov threatens a blood feud with anyone who does not agree with him. Step down!"
A day earlier, the Dozhd television channel officially asked Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a probe against Kadyrov over his public statements threatening to kill Abubakar Yangulbayev, a former lawyer for the Committee Against Torture, and members of his family, calling them "terrorists" and labeling the television channel and an investigative reporter at the Novaya gazeta newspaper, Yelena Milashina, "accomplices of terrorists."
Novaya gazeta has also asked Russian officials to launch an investigation into Kadyrov over his threats and those made by other Chechen officials, as well as by Adam Delimkhanov, a member of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, who publicly vowed to kill all members of Yangulbayev's family, calling them "terrorists."
The public threats came after Chechen police forcibly took Yangulbayev's mother from her apartment in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers away from Chechnya, and transferred her to the Chechen capital, Grozny, last month. She was subsequently charged with assaulting a police officer.
Yangulbayev told RFE/RL earlier that he believes authorities are going after his family because of his criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya. His father, retired federal Judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and his sister had to flee Russia following the threats. Last week, Milashina fled Russia as well.
Journalists, rights activists, and ordinary citizens across Russia have urged the government to take legal measures over the threatening statements by Chechen officials.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community. Kremlin critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses and violations carried out by Kadyrov because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin launched an online petition on February 7 urging Putin to sack Kadyrov. The petition had more than 161,000 signatures since it was launched.
Exiled Tajik Blogger's Mother Arrested For 'Extremism'
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities have arrested the mother of exiled blogger Sherzod Mamadjonov on an extremism charge that the outspoken government critic called a politically motivated attack on his family.
The Tajik Interior Ministry said late on February 8 that Shohida Mamadjonova was arrested on suspicion of organizing extremist activities. The ministry did not give any further details.
Domestic and international rights groups for years have criticized authoritarian leader Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, for using the security forces and other levers of power to sideline opponents and suppress dissent.
Mamadjonova had been missing for five days after she was summoned to a police station in the town of Vahdat, near Dushanbe.
Her son, Sherzod (aka Abdurahmon) Mamadjonov, who resides in Germany, is known in Tajikistan for his blog criticizing the government for its restrictive policies toward practicing Muslims in the tightly controlled country.
He said that his mother had earlier been summoned by the police several times, where they ordered her to persuade her son to return to Tajikistan.
EU Voices Support For Belarusian Journalists, Demands Release Of Political Prisoners
The European Union has reiterated its support for independent Belarusian journalists and called for the release of all political prisoners, 18 months after the disputed presidential election that triggered a wave of brutal repression against opponents of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, claimed a landslide reelection victory in the August 9, 2020, presidential poll that was immediately dismissed as rigged by the opposition and its supporters, who took to the streets in protest.
Lukashenka has since ruled over an often violent crackdown against dissent that has prompted several countries to impose sanctions against Belarusian officials, including Lukashenka himself.
Western governments and organizations have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus.
Tens of thousands of people have been detained for protesting the election outcome and most Belarusian opposition figures and independent journalists have been either jailed for supporting protesters or left the country.
"Hundreds of journalists have been forced to leave the country in face of persecution," EU spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement on February 9.
"Belarusian authorities have outlawed independent journalism, and citizens are harassed for seeking access to any independent reporting."
Stano said Belarus was holding more than 1,000 political prisoners, including dozens of journalists and media workers.
"One year and a half on, the Lukashenka regime in Belarus continues widespread human rights violations and its brutal repression against all segments of the Belarusian society," Stano said.
"Today, more than 1,040 people are detained as political prisoners in Belarus, including 33 media workers," he said.
"In spite of extreme pressure, courageous Belarusian independent journalists remain at the forefront of the struggle for truth, democracy, and fundamental rights. They continue to provide crucial coverage to their audiences inside and outside Belarus," he said.
"Many detainees have been subjected to abuse and ill-treatment and have been condemned to long prison sentences in political trials conducted behind closed doors," the EU spokesman said, urging the regime to immediately and unconditionally set free all political detainees.
"We stand with the people of Belarus as they seek a safe, sovereign, democratic, and prosperous future," the statement said.
Russian Ultranationalist Zhirinovsky Reportedly Hospitalized In Serious Condition With COVID
Firebrand politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) , has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and is in serious condition, according to Russian media reports.
RFE/RL's Coverage Of COVID-19
Features and analysis, videos, and infographics explore how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the countries in our region.
Several news agencies in Russia on February 9 quoted sources close to parliament and the LDPR party as saying that the 75-year-old politician's lungs had suffered "serious" damage from the coronavirus. The reports could not be independently verified.
Zhirinovsky has not been seen in public for weeks and Vasily Vlasov, a deputy chairman of the LDPR faction in parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, told Interfax that the party leader was "doing paperwork." He did not reveal Zhirinovsky's current whereabouts.
The Kazakhstan-born Zhirinovsky is known for his nationalist, and often outlandish rhetoric.
In one of his latest public statements, he suggested on national television in late December that the Russian military bomb Ukraine on New Year's Eve.
In the 1990s he advocated using nuclear weapons against the Russian North Caucasus republic of Chechnya at the start of the Second Chechen War.
He has also called for forcibly retaking Alaska from the United States and for restoring Moscow's control of former Soviet states and the incorporation of Kazakhstan into Russia.
Russian health authorities reported 183,103 new coronavirus infections on February 9, a new daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to spread.
Experts chalk the longevity and severity of Russia's coronavirus epidemic up to widespread vaccine hesitancy.
Fewer than half of eligible Russians have been fully vaccinated, according to official figures, and the uptake for Russia's three freely available COVID-19 shots remains low, even as most people eschew masks or other precautions against the virus.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Saakashvili Says 'Secret' Meetings Kept Minsk From Recognizing Breakaway Georgian Regions
TBILISI -- Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili says he held a series of "secret" meetings with authoritarian Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in London to help persuade him not to follow Russia in recognizing the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Speaking in court on February 9, Saakashvili said he had discussed the issue of recognizing the regions with Lukashenka in London on four different occasions. He did not say when exactly the meetings took place.
"I secretly met Lukashenka four times in London. This is the first time I am publicly talking about this. It was secret diplomacy. Lukashenka has not recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as a result of my trips to London," Saakashvili said.
Saakashvili, who served as Georgia's president from 2004 until 2013, is currently on trial on an embezzlement charge. He has also been charged with violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegally crossing border. He has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Moscow recognized the two breakaway regions as independent states following the five-day Russian-Georgian war in August 2008. Since then, Russia has maintained troops in the two regions. Few other countries have followed Russia's path on the issue.
Earlier this week, Lukashenka said in a YouTube interview with pro-Kremlin reporter Vladimir Solovyov that he could recognize Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states when "I understand the necessity of such a move."
Saakashvili's statement came a day before the start of 10-day Russian-Belarusian joint military maneuvers near Belarus's borders with Ukraine and NATO members Poland and Lithuania.
It also comes amid heightened tensions with the West over Moscow's troop buildup on its border with Ukraine, which has raised fears Russia may be planning an incursion into Ukraine.
Saakashvili, 54, has been in custody since October 1, when he was detained shortly after returning to Georgia from self-imposed exile.
He is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office. He maintains his innocence in the case and says it too was politically motivated.
More Workers Strike In Kazakhstan's Restive West
ZHANAOZEN, Kazakhstan -- Hundreds of workers at the Burghylau oil company in the western town of Zhanaozen have launched a strike demanding higher salaries and better work conditions, joining workers at other energy companies in the restive western Manghystau region.
One of the striking workers, Bauyrzhan Abubakirov, told RFE/RL on February 9 that operations on the company's drilling wells had ground to a full stop.
"There are 2,000 workers at the company, who work in four shifts. The whole shift this morning refused to work and I hope that more workers will join," Abubakirov said.
Meanwhile, about 1,000 workers at the Manghystau nuclear power plant have been rallying in the regional capital, Aqtau, since February 7 to demand higher salaries and better working conditions.
The Manghystau region, especially the town of Zhanaozen, has been the epicenter of protests in the tightly controlled Central Asian country for years.
Late in the evening on February 8, dozens of women rallied in front of the Aqtau city administration demanding housing and social allowances for families with disabled members.
The women then blocked a nearby main street, only allowing traffic to resume in the early hours of February 9 after city officials promised to address their demands.
Hundreds of Zhanaozen residents have also been rallying in the town for more than a week now, demanding jobs for local youth.
Last week, hundreds of workers employed by several companies in the
region -- Total, Qazaqgazondeu, KaspiProfSnab, and Planika -- launched strikes demanding higher salaries.
In early January, peaceful protests in the region over sudden fuel-price hikes led to mass anti-government protests across the country.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, and President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev invited in troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence to back up Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
Kazakh officials said 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist that the number may be much higher as scores of people remain missing, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
- By Current Time
Belarusian Skier Barred From Competition Leaves Country
A young Belarusian cross-country skier who was barred from competition after sports officials accused her of supporting the opposition has left the country.
The father of skier Darya Dalidovich wrote on Facebook on February 8 that he and his daughter were currently in Poland because of the turmoil, but hope to return home at some point.
"We have left, but will return, I believe. Long live Belarus!" Syarhey Dalidovich, who is also his daughter's coach, wrote.
Last month, Darya Dalidovich and fellow skier Svyatlana Andryyuk said the Belarus Ski Union annulled their individual athlete registrations in December, making them ineligible to take part in official competitions organized by the International Ski Federation (FIS).
Dalidovich, 17, said at the time that her father's political views were likely behind the move.
Syarhey Dalidovich, a seven-time Olympian, took part in demonstrations against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka following a disputed presidential election in August 2020.
Lukashenka has since ruled over a sometimes violent crackdown against dissent that has prompted several countries to impose sanctions against Belarusian officials, including Lukashenka himself.
Last week, the United States introduced sanctions against Belarusian citizens who, according to the State Department, were involved in the "transnational repression" of Belarusian athletes abroad.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the move targets "multiple Belarusian nationals for their involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity," without identifying the individuals affected by the sanctions.
Most Belarusian opposition figures have been jailed or left the country, as have several athletes who have been punished for supporting protesters.
In one of the most high-profile cases targeting athletes, Belarusian team officials tried to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to fly home from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after she criticized them on social media.
She took refuge in the Polish Embassy in Tokyo after refusing the order. Two days later she boarded a plane to Europe, reaching Warsaw, where she is living in exile.
British PM To Visit Warsaw Over Ukraine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will embark on a one-day diplomatic tour with stops in Poland and NATO headquarters in Brussels amid tensions over the security situation in Europe as Russia amasses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.
NATO said in a statement on February 9 that Johnson will visit Brussels on February 10 to talk with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. A news conference with the two leaders is planned for 10:45 a.m. local time.
A Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman said separately that Johnson, together with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, will meet with British soldiers stationed in Poland, and then hold talks with President Andrzej Duda on February 10.
Johnson's office did not immediately confirm either of the visits.
Britain said on February 7 that it would send an additional 350 soldiers to Poland, a fellow NATO member, after deploying 100 troops there last year during a migrant crisis at the border with Belarus.
With reporting by Reuters and PAP
Iran Unveils Missile That Could Reportedly Reach Israel, U.S. Bases In Region
Iran has unveiled a new missile with a reported range of 1,450 kilometers that would bring within reach both U.S. bases in the region as well archrival Israel.
State TV and the Tasnim news agency reported on February 9 that the solid-fuel missile is called the "Khaibar-buster," a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim armies in the early days of Islam. Israel's closest point to Iran is about 1,000 kilometers away.
According to the report, which could not be independently confirmed, the missile has high accuracy, is manufactured completely domestically, and can penetrate missile-shield systems.
The announcement came a day after the resumption of indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Iran last month tested an engine for a solid-fuel rocket designed to launch satellites.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Russia's Daily COVID-19 Infection Rate Hits Record Again
Russian health authorities have reported 183,103 new coronavirus infections, hitting a new daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread.
The government coronavirus force on February 9 also confirmed 669 deaths across Russia over the past 24 hours.
The task force has reported almost 13 million infections and 335,000 deaths during the pandemic so far.
Faced with the biggest virus surge yet, Russian authorities have generally resisted imposing any major restrictions and repeatedly rejected the idea of introducing a lockdown.
Russia had only one, six-week lockdown in 2020, and in October 2021 many people were also ordered to stay home from work for about a week. But beside that, life in most of the country remained largely normal, with even mask mandates being loosely enforced.
In recent weeks, a growing number of Russian regions have started introducing restrictions for those under 18, as officials noted that the current surge affects children much more than the previous ones.
In many areas, schools have either switched to remote learning or extended holidays for students. In St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, minors have been temporarily barred from most public places.
Russia started vaccinating children aged 12-17 only last month with the domestically developed Sputnik M jab, which is the same as Sputnik V but contains a smaller dose. According to media reports and social-media users, only small amounts of vaccine for teenagers have been made available.
Only about half of Russia's population of 146 million has been vaccinated so far, even though the country was among the first in the world to roll out COVID-19 shots.
Four Crimean Tatars Detained After Their Homes Searched
Four Crimean Tatars have been detained after their homes were searched in Ukraine's Russia-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
The Crimean Solidarity public group told RFE/RL on February 9 that the searches were conducted at the homes of Ansar Osmanov, Ernest Seytosmanov, Marlen Mustafayev, and Ametkhan Abdulvapov, who were later detained and taken away by officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
The detained men's relatives said that no reason was given for the searches or the detention of the four men.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, dozens of Crimean Tatars have been prosecuted for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea, who target members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Moscow also backs separatists in a war against government forces that has killed more than 13,200 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.
HRW Urges Independent Inquiry Into Deadly Kazakh Protests
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the Kazakh authorities to invite international experts to join its domestic investigative efforts into serious human rights violations during a deadly wave of unrest in the country last month.
In a statement on February 9, HRW said the independent inquiry was needed "to ensure that the results are seen as credible," adding that the statement followed talks between the watchdog's executive director, Kenneth Roth, and Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi.
"Kazakhstan has announced investigations and commissions to examine the January events, but the government has a long history of such efforts failing to bring accountability or justice," Roth said.
"A hybrid investigation, with international experts joining national investigators, offers the best opportunity for these new investigative efforts to be more successful," he added.
A peaceful protest in the tightly controlled Central Asian country's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike led to mass anti-government protests across the country and ended with deadly shootings in the country's largest city of Almaty and elsewhere.
During the protests, Kazakh authorities switched off the Internet and restricted mobile phone operations for five days.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev blamed rights activists and independent journalists for "inciting" the protests, which led to the arrest of several reporters in towns and cities across the country.
Toqaev said in the wake of the protests that "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" attacked Almaty, but he did not provide any evidence to support the claim. As the unrest spread, Toqaev requested help from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Toqaev also publicly said at the time that he had ordered security forces "to shoot to kill without warning."
Kazakh authorities have said that 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across the country.
Human rights groups say the exact number of people killed during the unrest may be much higher, providing evidence proving that there were peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, several UN human rights experts, the United States, and the European Union's human rights envoy have called for an independent investigation into the January violence.
U.S. Says Deal 'In Sight,' But Warns Iran That Time Is Running Out For Nuclear Deal
Washington has again warned Iran it is running out of time to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, telling Tehran it will be impossible to return to the landmark accord if a deal is not struck within the next few weeks.
"Our talks with Iran have reached an urgent point," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on February 9.
"A deal that addresses the core concerns of all sides is in sight. But if it's not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA," she said, using the acronym for the deal’s official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Psaki noted that Rob Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, has traveled to Vienna for indirect talks with Iran on the possibility of both sides restarting pact compliance.
The Vienna negotiations -- attended by Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, and indirectly the United States -- had broken off on January 28 to allow diplomats to return to their capitals for consultations.
The resumption comes after parties in recent weeks cited progress in seeking to revive the 2015 accord that was supposed to prevent Iran from acquiring an atomic bomb, a goal it has always denied pursuing.
Tehran in 2015 reached an agreement with world powers under which the Islamic republic pledged to reduce its nuclear activities in return for a reduction of international sanctions.
But former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions, prompting Iran to gradually reduce its commitments under the deal.
President Joe Biden has expressed a willingness to rejoin the pact but has insisted that Tehran first honor the terms of the original accord.
Ahead of the resumption of the talks, Tehran had warned that the removal of U.S. sanctions was the "red line" to put the deal back on track.
At least eight rounds of indirect talks have taken place, with participants alternately expressing optimism and pessimism about their outcome.
Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, criticized the United States' approach on February 9.
"Voices from the U.S. government show there is no coherence in that country to make political decisions in the direction of advancing the Vienna talks," Shamkhani, who is the secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, tweeted.
Speaking in Washington on February 8, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said, "There is a U.S. offer, there is a counteroffer. I don't if know it's going to be one week, two weeks, three weeks, but certainly we are in the last steps of the negotiation."
Borrell said reaching agreement on the lifting of sanctions and the rollback of Iran's nuclear activities was "the most important problem" but that he was hopeful of a breakthrough "because both sides have been showing willingness."
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
Subscribe