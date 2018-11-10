Ukraine’s Usyk Successfully Defends Cruiserweight Titles

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, the world cruiserweight champion, successfully defended his four titles by knocking out Britain’s Tony Bellew in the eighth round.

The 31-year-old Usyk sent Bellew to the mat with a combination culminating with a looping left in Manchester on November 10.

It was Usyk’s 16th consecutive victory as a professional and could lead to him stepping up to the heavyweight classification. He holds the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO cruiserweight titles.

The 35-year-old Bellew had said this would be his last fight.

"Oleksandr Usyk is an exceptional champion," Bellew said. "Anyone who faces him is in trouble. Only the very best and very biggest will beat him."

