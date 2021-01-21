Ukrainian officials say at least 15 people were killed after a blaze tore through a nursing home in the eastern city of Kharkiv.
Nine people were rescued and were receiving treatment in hospital, the State Emergency Service said on January 21 , while Prosecutor-General Iryna Venedyktova said 11 people were injured.
Venedyktova said a criminal investigation had been launched and the preliminary cause of the tragedy was the "careless handling of electric heating devices.”
The emergency service said the fire broke out at around 3 p.m. on the second floor of the two-story building while there were 33 people inside.
It published a photo of the building with bars on the windows of the first floor, while smoke billows out of broken windows on the second floor.
At Least 15 killed In Nursing Home Fire In Ukraine
Ukrainian officials say at least 15 people were killed after a blaze tore through a nursing home in the eastern city of Kharkiv.