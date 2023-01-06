News
U.S. Announces $3 Billion In Military Assistance For Ukraine
The United States has announced $3 billion dollars in military assistance for Ukraine. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the assistance is expected to include Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and other personnel carriers along with self-propelled howitzers. The announcement by Jean-Pierre comes a day after Washington and Berlin said they would provide armored vehicles -- Bradleys from the United States and Marders from Germany -- but did not provide details on numbers. The Pentagon was expected to provide further information about the latest aid package later on January 6. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Turkey, Armenia Free To Start Direct Air Cargo Trade
A ban on direct air cargo transportation between Turkey and Armenia has been lifted, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on January 6. Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency also reported the lifting of the ban, which was one of the agreements reached during a meeting of special representatives of Armenia and Turkey on July 1. Anadolu cited diplomatic sources as saying that the Turkish Trade Ministry had informed Turkey’s exporters' associations of the decision. Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanian said Yerevan expects further agreements, including one on land border crossings for citizens of third countries. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenia Service, click here.
Iranian Sentenced To Death For Protests Launches Hunger Strike
Mohammad Mehdi Karami, an Iranian protester who has been sentenced to death, has launched a hunger strike after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court.
The activist group HRANA quoted Karami’s lawyer as saying that his client has been on a hunger strike since January 4 in Karaj Central Prison to protest the court's decision and its denial of his right to choose a lawyer of his choosing.
Lawyer Mohammad Aghasi said earlier this week that the court did not allow him to represent Karami, a move that contradicted a recent claim by the head of the Supreme Court that all prisoners have the right to choose their legal representation.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters, including Karami, of causing the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during an anti-government demonstration.
All of the accused deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.
Five people were handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, were handed lengthy jail terms.
The Supreme Court's public relations director announced on Twitter on January 3 that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for three of the defendants were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
Last month, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving and placed him in detention.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are rushed through the courts.
Authorities have warned for weeks that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters.
Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says more than 500 executions were carried out in Iran in 2022.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Six Individuals Tied To Iranian Drone Production
The United States has issued new sanctions targeting six individuals linked to Iranian drone manufacturer Quds Aviation Industries, a key defense manufacturer responsible for the design and production of drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department said on January 6.
The sanctions apply to “executives and board members” of the company, which the department said transferred drones “for use in Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine.”
Drones have been used since October to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including electrical power stations, causing widespread power outages as cold weather sets in.
The Treasury Department said that Quds Aviation Industries, a previously sanctioned Iranian defense manufacturer, changed its name to Light Airplanes Design and Manufacturing Industries in mid-2020 to evade sanctions.
“Iran has now become Russia’s top military backer,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “Iran must cease its support for Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt and delay these transfers and impose costs on actors engaged in this activity."
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States “will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deny Putin the weapons that he is using to wage his barbaric and unprovoked war on Ukraine.”
The latest sanctions follow a round imposed in November on Iranian-based Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, which the United States also accused of being involved in the production of drones transferred to Russia.
After those sanctions were announced, Iran’s foreign minister acknowledged that his country has supplied Russia with drones but said they were transferred before Moscow invaded Ukraine more than 10 months ago.
Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said in December at a UN Security Council meeting that Iranian-made drones were not transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine. He said reports to the contrary were part of a “misinformation campaign” to divert attention from Western states transferring weaponry to Ukraine in order to prolong the conflict.
The United States, however, said in December that Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia during the summer.
Yellen said the Kremlin’s reliance on “suppliers of last resort” like Iran shows Russia’s desperation “in the face of brave Ukrainian resistance and the success of our global coalition in disrupting Russian military supply chains.”
The sanctions announced on January 6 by the Treasury Department also blacklisted the director of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), which oversees the country’s ballistic missile programs. AIO was sanctioned by the United States in 2005.
The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals have under U.S. jurisdiction, inhibit their access to global financial markets, and bar people based in the United States from dealing with them.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Kyrgyz, Kazakh, And Uzbek Ministers Sign Agreement On Construction Of Hydropower Plant
The energy ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement on the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan. The agreement was signed on January 6 in Bishkek by Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Aqsholaqov, and Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and last four years. It will be the biggest hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan and provide the three nations with electricity, the ministers said after signing the agreement. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Iran Sentences 22-Year-Old Protester To Death, Rights Group Says
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced a 22-year-old protester to death on charges of "corruption on Earth" as the country's judiciary continues to hand out harsh sentences to those associated with the unrest that has followed the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, said in a report that Mansur Dehmardeh was arrested on October 3 in connection with protests in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan sparked by Amini's death and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old protester by a local police commander.
The group says Dehmardeh, who is physically disabled, told the judge in court that he only threw three stones during the demonstrations and set fire to a tire. He says he was tortured -- including having his nose broken and teeth knocked out -- for 10 days while being held in a Zahedan Intelligence Department detention center.
Dehmardeh is currently being held in Zahedan Central Prison and prison authorities have prevented him from phoning or meeting with family members.
Convictions on charges such as "corruption on Earth" and "waging war against God" are punishable by death according to Islamic Shari'a law and have been used by Iran's judiciary to help the government quell the nationwide protests.
Dehmardeh is among the scores of people arrested by security forces in a brutal crackdown following anti-government protests in Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchistan Province, which is home to the country's Baluch minority.
The Baluch Activists Campaign reported that, in recent days, hundreds of Baluchi citizens have been arrested in Zahedan. Many of them did not have identification documents and reportedly were forcibly deported from the country to Afghanistan.
Forced deportation in Iran is usually applied to foreign nationals, mainly Afghan citizens, who enter Iran without obtaining a visa and without permission.
However, thousands of undocumented Iranians live in different cities of Sistan-Baluchistan Province. Because they lack national identity papers, they are deprived of many basic rights.
Some internal sources estimate this number to be more than 100,000 people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Taliban Criticizes Prince Harry Over Afghan Killings Comment
The Taliban administration has criticized Prince Harry after the British royal said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan while serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as "chess pieces removed from the board.” Harry's highly personal book, Spare, went on sale in Spain days before its global launch on January 10. In one section, the 38-year-old recounts his two tours of Afghanistan -- first as a forward air controller in 2007-2008 and again in 2012, when he was a co-pilot gunner in Apache attack helicopters -- and the number of people he had killed. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine's Electricity Grid Operator Limits Energy Consumption, Citing Upcoming Cold Weather
The Ukrainian electricity grid operator, Ukrenerho, has introduced limits for energy consumption across the country, citing expected cold weather in the coming period. In a statement on January 6, Ukrenerho said the limitation will be in force daily between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., warning that exceeding the energy consumption limits will lead to emergency shutdowns. The statement comes as Ukraine continues practicing scheduled and emergency power outages amid Russia’s ongoing shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure that has damaged crucial parts of the country's energy system. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Uzbekistan Arrests Four Over Child Deaths Linked To Indian Cough Syrup
Uzbekistan has arrested four people over the deaths of 19 children who consumed a cough syrup made by Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech, the state security service said on January 6. Two of the detainees of the Scientific Center for Standardization of Medicines are accused of violating testing procedures for the Doc-1 Max syrup. Two others are senior employees of Quramax Medical LLC, which imported the syrup to the Central Asian country. Uzbekistan said last month it has suspended the sale of all products by Marion Biotech and ordered all pharmacies in the country to remove the company's products. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Iran Arrests Journalist Mehdi Beyk, Who Interviewed Families Of Detained Protesters
Mehdi Beyk, the head of the political department of the reformist daily Etemad, has been arrested in Tehran, adding to the dozens of media members taken into custody by authorities amid months of unrest in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained by the notorious morality police.
Beyk was arrested by the Intelligence Ministry on January 5 and his mobile phone, notebook, and personal belongings were seized, his wife said on Twitter.
Beyk is the third journalist arrested in the past few days. Shargh reporter Milad Alavi was arrested over the weekend, while journalist Mehdi Ghadimi was reportedly detained on January 1.
The charges against them are not clear. Beyk had interviewed the families of several of those arrested in antiestablishment protests -- including detainees facing the death sentence -- in recent weeks.
Numerous journalists have been arrested in past weeks amid Iran’s crackdown on unrest triggered by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police.
Shargh published in December a list of nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists held in connection with the protests.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in New York, more than 80 media workers have been arrested during the protests.
They include Shargh journalist Niloofar Hamedi and Hammihan reporter Elahe Mohammadi, who helped break the story about Amini.
The intelligence service recently described the women as foreign agents, accusations their newspapers deny.
At least two photojournalists, Ahmad Halabisaz and Yalda Moaiery, were also arrested while covering the protests in Tehran in September. Both were released on bail.
Halabisaz later said on Instagram that he had been sentenced to five years in prison and banned from working as a journalist for two years.
Moaiery said on Instagram on January 6 that she has been sentenced to six years in prison as well as community work. She also said that she has been banned from using a cellphone, being on social media, and travelling abroad for two years.
The CPJ has called on Iran to release all journalists behind bar in the country.
Last month, it listed Iran as the worst jailer of journalists in the world, followed by China, Myanmar, Turkey, and Belarus.
With reporting by dpa
Russian Art Dealer Identified As Victim Of Gruesome 2013 Dutch Case
Police in Amsterdam said on January 6 that they had identified a torso found wrapped in blue plastic in the IJ river in 2013 as belonging to missing Russian art dealer Aleksandr Levin. Police spokesperson Wendy Boudewijn said Dutch authorities identified the remains by DNA testing in 2021 but did not initially release the identity as they had not yet managed to contact Levin's next of kin. While there had previously been cooperation with Russian authorities, the Russia' February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has meant contact was severed, Boudewijn told Reuters. According to the Dutch daily Telegraaf, Levin was a wealthy businessman who dealt in icons. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Former Prime Minister Of Russia's Daghestan Dies After Being Hit By Car
The former prime minister of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Daghestan, Magomed Abdulayev, has died after being hit by a car when he was crossing a road in the regional capital, Makhachkala. Local authorities said on January 6 that the 61-year-old died in a hospital hours after being hit by a vehicle a day earlier. A probe has been launched into Abdulayev's death. He led the Daghestani government from 2010 to 2013. Before that, he served as a deputy prime minister and the regional leader's adviser. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Lukashenka Signs Law Allowing Confiscation Of Property For 'Unfriendly Actions' Against Belarus
Belarus's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has signed a law that allows the confiscation of property from citizens and companies for "unfriendly actions against Belarus." The law appeared on the country's online registry of legal actions in the early hours of January 6. The bill, approved by Belarusian lawmakers last month, says it "protects the national interests of Belarus" and that its implementation cannot be affected by international court decisions. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Lukashenka Visits Russian Troops Stationed In Belarus
Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka visited a military base where Russian troops are stationed, the Defense Ministry said on January 6. During the meeting, Lukashenka and an unnamed representative from the Russian Army discussed the two countries' joint military drills, it said. "At this stage, units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are ready to carry out tasks as intended," the representative said. Belarus, which is closely allied with Moscow, said on January 5 that it will receive more weapons and equipment from Russia as the two boost their military cooperation, fueling fears it could be used as a staging post to attack Ukraine from the north. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iran Says It Foiled Cyberattack On Central Bank
Iran has foiled a cyberattack on its central bank, the country's telecommunications infrastructure company said on January 6. Anonymous and other global hacking groups threatened in October to launch cyberattacks on Iranian institutions and officials in support of anti-government protests and to bypass Internet censorship there. Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajevardi, head of the Infrastructure Communications Company, said the central bank was targeted by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on January 5, the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. DDoS attacks attempt to cripple servers by overwhelming them with Internet traffic. The central bank said in September that a cyberattack briefly took its website offline. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Shelling Reported Along Front Line In Ukraine Despite Kremlin-Called Cease-Fire
A Kremlin-declared truce in fighting in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas has been broken by exchanges of artillery fire along the front line, including in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, where one person was killed, according to the head of the regional military administration.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The fire department in Kherson was shelled on January 6, said Yaroslav Yanushevych, who described the person killed as a firefighter and said four others were injured, including one who is in serious condition. All were hospitalized, he said, adding that a house near the fire station was damaged in the attack.
"Despite the fact that the rescuers themselves came under fire, they immediately set out to extinguish the blaze," Yanushevych said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the cease-fire to begin at 9 a.m. GMT on January 6 and run until midnight on January 7, but his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and several Western officials accused the Kremlin of wanting to use the period to improve its position on the battlefield.
Russian state television said the truce began being honored at noon Moscow time "along the entire line of contact" in Ukraine.
But Ukrainian officials in Kramatorsk reported shelling, and the Russian state news agency TASS said Ukrainian forces had shelled Donetsk "exactly at noon." A witness in the Russian-occupied regional capital described artillery fired from pro-Russian positions on the city's outskirts after the cease-fire was meant to go into effect, according to Reuters.
In the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk close to the eastern front line, rockets slammed into a residential building damaging 14 homes but causing no casualties, the mayor said. The attack occurred before the cease-fire was supposed to start.
Pro-Russian officials had indicated that Putin's order only covered offensive operations and Russia forces would hit back if fired upon, according to Reuters. Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed administrator of the Kherson region, described the cease-fire as "a gesture of goodwill" but said the situation on the front lines would not change because of it.
Ukrinform reported almost an hour after the start of the cease-fire that an air alert had been issued across the country.
None of the reports could be independently verified. It was not clear if Ukraine would nonetheless abide by the truce, nor did Moscow say whether Russian troops would retaliate if engaged by Ukrainian forces.
Some Western governments -- including the United States -- called the cease-fire a ploy by Russia to regroup after weeks of setbacks.
"Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses a lull in the war to continue the war with new strength," Zelenskiy said in a video message late on January 5.
Putin's call for a cease-fire came on the same day that Germany and Washington pledged additional military aid for Kyiv -- including Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, as well as an additional Patriot air defense battery -- with Biden saying the promise comes at a "critical point" in the conflict.
French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, announced the delivery of French-made AMX-10 RC light tanks to Ukraine, the first Western contribution of such weapons to Kyiv.
Kyiv has been pressing Western governments for heavy armored vehicles.
U.S. officials said on January 5 that Washington's new aid package, which includes dozens of the Bradley vehicles, would total almost $3 billion. the largest single package pledged so far during the war, which Russia launched more than 10 months ago.
Zelenskiy said he spoke by phone to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on January 6 and thanked him for a "powerful defense package" that would help Ukraine fend off Russian troops and defend its cities.
He also said they had discussed further defense cooperation but gave no details.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
China's Xi Calls For Greater Cooperation With Turkmenistan On Natural Gas
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on January 6 that he wants more cooperation with Turkmenistan on energy, Chinese state television reported. Turkmenistan is China's single largest supplier of piped natural gas. "Natural gas cooperation is the cornerstone of the China-Turkmenistan relationship," Xi told Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdymukhammedov, who is in Beijing on a two-day visit. Chinese media reports of their meetings did not give any specific details of future energy cooperation. Both leaders had also discussed the topic when they met in September on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iran Reportedly Detains Celebrity Chef In Protest Crackdown
Iran has detained a prominent chef and Instagram influencer in its crackdown on nationwide protests, human rights groups said on January 5. Navab Ebrahimi was arrested in Tehran and taken to the city's Evin prison, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said. No reason was given for the arrest of Ebrahimi, who had some 2.7 million followers on Instagram. But social media users said the arrest coincided with him posting a recipe to make Persian cutlets on the day the Iranian authorities marked the third anniversary of the killing by the United States of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani. Some Iranians opposed to the regime have made a habit of posting images of cutlets on the anniversary of his death, in reference to the manner of his killing in a U.S. drone strike.
Pakistani Military Claims Killing Of 11 Militants In Restive District Bordering Afghanistan
Pakistani security forces claim to have killed 11 Islamic militants in an operation in the restive South Waziristan tribal district that borders Afghanistan. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a statement late on January 5 that an intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Wana region of South Waziristan. Those killed in the operation included a commander and two would-be suicide bombers, the statement said. The region has been the frequent target of militant attacks recently. There has been no comment from the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) so far. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Pakistan Needs Billions For Flood Recovery, UN Urges
More than $16 billion is needed to help Pakistan recover from devastating floods and better resist the impact of climate change, the United Nations said on January 5. In a bid to meet the needs, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will host a one-day international conference in Geneva next week in which high-level representatives from dozens of countries will participate. UN and Pakistani representatives said that the conference will aim to mobilize support as the country deals rebuilds after the massive floods that left more than 1,700 people dead.
Germany, U.S. To Supply Ukraine With Armored Vehicles
Germany and the United States have agreed to send armored vehicles to Ukraine, a joint statement from the two governments said on January 5 after a phone call between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Joe Biden. The United States intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany intends to provide Marder infantry fighting vehicles, the joint statement said. Germany also will join the United States in supplying a Patriot air-defense battery to Ukraine. Biden and Scholz also affirmed their intention to further support Ukraine’s requirement for air-defense capabilities in light of Russia’s attacks against Ukraine’s infrastructure.
UN Chief Disbands Fact-Finding Mission Into Ukraine Prison Attack
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has disbanded a fact-finding mission into an attack in the Ukrainian town of Olenivka that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists because the UN mission cannot deploy to the site, a UN spokesman said on January 5. Russia and Ukraine both requested an investigation, which Guterres had announced in August. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the shelling of the prison holding Ukrainian soldiers in July was a "deliberate Russian war crime" that claimed more than 50 lives. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Latvian Authorities Arrest Editor Of Russia's Sputnik State News Agency
Latvian authorities have arrested the editor in chief of Russia's Sputnik state news agency in Lithuania, Marat Kasem, on a charge of violating sanctions imposed on Russia. Sputnik says a court in Riga issued a warrant for Kasem's arrest on January 5. According to Sputnik, Kasem traveled to Latvia from Vilnius due to family issues and may be charged with espionage, which has not been confirmed by any other source. The European Union banned operations of Sputnik and its umbrella company RT in March over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL, click here.
Belarus Plans Joint Aviation Exercises With Russia
The Belarusian Defense Ministry has announced its intention to conduct joint aviation exercises with Russia. The ministry said on January 5 on Telegram that the joint flight and tactical training exercise was planned "in order to increase the level of combat training of the aviation units of the armed forces of [Belarus and Russia]." The ministry added that Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment will continue to arrive in Belarus. The joint training will be “comprehensive,” covering “not only combat components, but also all supporting systems.” A date for the joint exercises was not given in the ministry's Telegram post. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Teacher Slams Officials After Dismissal For Not Wearing Hijab
An Iranian female teacher who was dismissed after appearing in a video online while not wearing the mandatory hijab has slammed the Education Ministry as a "misanthropic institution."
In a message published by the Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) on Telegram, Atekeh Rajabi wrote that while the ministry considers her dismissed, she said she looks at the situation the other way around: "You did not fire me. I was the one who refused to cooperate with you."
The matter started when the ministry fired Rajabi because she did not observe the hijab when appearing in a protest video, as well as because of her participation in nationwide strikes in support of imprisoned teachers.
Rajabi, who used to teach in the northeastern Iranian city of Ahmadabad, said in the video that she could not cooperate with an institution “that allows repressive forces to take away the security and peace of our children.”
"I soon realized that not only is the Education Ministry not on the side of the people, but it is the [most] misanthropic institution I know," Rajabi added.
Iran has been rocked by anger that spilled into the streets after Mahsa Amini died on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code.
Tens of thousands of Iranians -- led by women and students -- have since turned out to almost daily protests calling for authorities to respect their human rights. Many have had unusually harsh words for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, demanding his resignation and blaming him for Amini's death and the deaths of protesters at the hands of security forces, who have waged a sometimes violent crackdown against the unrest.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
The activist HRANA news agency said on December 15 that at least 637 students had been arrested during the unrest, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Meanwhile, a draft bill has been published on social media that the Iranian judiciary has presented to the government, in which not wearing the hijab is criminalized and punishments are laid out.
In the bill, women will be issued a written warning if they do not wear a proper hijab while in public. If they refuse to honor the warning, they face fines and flogging.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
