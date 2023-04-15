Ukraine Secures $5 Billion In More Funds After Meetings, Prime Minister Says

Russia's military continued its intensive bombardment of areas of eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said on April 15, including a strike in the city of Slovyansk on an apartment building, killing nine people, according to the latest death toll.

In a statement issued early on April 15, the Ukrainian General Staff said Russia’s military had fired 13 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at Slovyansk and nearby Kramatorsk, both in the Donetsk region.

Both Slovyansk and Kramatorsk are facing intensified attacks by Russian invading forces currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, which they have tried to seize for months, taking heavy casualties but advancing slowly.

The Ukrainian General Staff said its forces had repelled 56 Russian attacks in the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.

In Slovyansk, rescuers searched for survivors into the night, pulling one woman in her seventies alive from the rubble. A child died on the way to a hospital after being rescued, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office.

Earlier on April 14, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region, had said 21 people had been injured in the Russian military attack.

"The evil state once again demonstrates its essence," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram in a post accompanied by footage of the damaged building. "Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life."

Despite denials it does not target civilian sites, Russia has repeatedly hit civilian infrastructure in the war, now just over a year old.

The Institute for the Study of War think tank said geolocated footage indicated that Russian forces had advanced further west into central Bakhmut the previous day and made "marginal advances" in the south and southwest of the city.

"Russia has re-energized its assault" on Bakhmut, the British Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on April 14, adding Russian military forces and Wagner mercenaries "have improved cooperation."

The intelligence report said that Ukrainian troops had been forced to withdraw from some territory in Bakhmut, which Russian forces have struggled to capture over several months from determined Ukrainian defenders.

"The Ukrainian defense still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours," the British Defense Ministry said.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said he told commanders at a meeting that the main aim remained "the destruction of the occupiers (and) the depletion of their resources."

In Washington, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said "fruitful meetings this week" had secured promises of $5 billion in additional funding to support Kyiv's fight against Russia.

With reporting from Reuters