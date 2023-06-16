African Leaders Head For Ill-Starred Peace Mission In Ukraine

Russia launched a fresh wave of deadly missile and drone strikes overnight, the Ukrainian military reported early on June 16 as an air raid alert was declared in several regions and in the capital, Kyiv, amid the arrival of an African delegation on a peace mission that will also take it to Russia.

Moscow has stepped up its air attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces.

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in the past day in the Kherson region due to Russian shelling, the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.

Across the Donetsk region, 10 civilians were wounded due to Russian shelling, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

In the Zaporizhzhya region, a 55-year-old man was was wounded in the town of Orikhiv, said regional governor Yuriy Malashka.

Russian shelling also caused damage to civilian infrastructure in the the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, local officials reported.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 drones, two of them in the southern Mykolayiv region, the military said. Russia launched five cruise missiles and numerous salvoes from rocket launchers on military and civilian targets, it added.

"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among civilians; industrial facilities in Kryviy Rih, the Dnipropetrovsk region, residential buildings, administrative infrastructure in the Kherson region have been damaged," the report said without giving more details.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report that Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian positions in Donetsk, concentrating their efforts in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where more than 30 combat clashes took place over the past day.

The General Staff's report made no concrete mention of the progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive in various parts of eastern and southeastern Ukraine, saying only that in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, Russian forces were on the defensive.

But a military spokesman said separately on June 16 that the Ukrainian offensive is under way in the directions of Bakhmut, Mariupol, and Russian-occupied Berdyansk, in the Zaporizhzhya region, where heavy fighting is under way.

Ukrainian forces also had some success in the Vuhledar area of Donetsk, spokesman Andriy Kovalev said.

"Just today, literally, we received information about the successful offensive and the repulse of the enemy in the Vuhledar area. Ukrainian units are conducting successful offensive operations in the area east of the settlement of Stupochki in the Donetsk region, where they pushed the Russian occupiers out of their positions," Kovalev said.

Kovalev's statements could not be independently confirmed.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar told Ukrainian state television late on June 15 that both "offensive and defensive operations are currently under way in various directions," without giving details.

Malyar said that Russia is pulling up reserves from other directions in order to beef up its positions in the east.



Russia "is trying with all its might to stop the advance of our troops," she said.

A high-level African delegation led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Kyiv on June 16 on a peace mission that will also take it to St. Petersburg for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The African continent has been seriously affected by rising grain prices and the economic impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on the global trade.

Ahead of the delegation's trip to Russia, the Kremlin said on June 16 that Putin was "open" to discussions.



"President Putin was and is open to any contacts to discuss possible scenarios for solving the Ukrainian problem," Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.



On June 15, UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam was "serious" but said measures were being taken to stabilize the situation.

Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visited the Russia-occupied nuclear power plant on June 15 as the head of an inspection mission amid growing concerns about the safety of Europe's largest nuclear station.

The breach of the downstream dam last week reduced the supply of water that the plant uses to keep its reactors from overheating.



Rossi said he was able to see the plant's cooling pond and "there was sufficient water" but he also said he wanted the world to be "aware of the danger" that there could be a "major accident."

With reporting by Reuters and AP