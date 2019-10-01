Ukraine Agrees To Election In Occupied East, Paving Way For Peace Talks With Russia

Ukraine has provisionally agreed to hold local elections in the occupied territories of its two easternmost regions once all armed formations leave the area and control is regained over about 400 kilometers of borderland with Russia.



At a briefing in Kyiv on October 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the agreement, brokered in Minsk with Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), paves the way for peace talks with Moscow to end the war in the Donbas that is in its sixth year.



“There cannot be and will not be elections held at gunpoint,” Zelenskiy said.



The occupied regions would receive self-governing status once they hold elections that are deemed to be free and fair by the OSCE, according to what is known as the Steinmeier Formula, a component of an overal roadmap for attaining peace.



Russia and Ukraine would exchange all remaining prisoners while Kyiv would receive control over the occupied territories prior to the elections, which would be carried out according to Ukraine’s constitution and legislation.



“The return of Ukrainian citizens is a priority -- for me personally and, I think, for every Ukrainian,” Zelenskiy said.



Zelenskiy, who defeated former President Petro Poroshenko in a landslide victory in April, promised Ukrainian voters he would move quickly to end the conflict in the nation’s two eastern provinces that has killed more than 13,000 people.



The 41-year old leader took steps toward that promise when he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that each side would exchange 35 prisoners. The swap happened on September 7.



Poroshenko on the same day criticized the agreement, saying it would legitimize Russian proxies in the Donbas.



Moscow had demanded Kyiv agree to the Steinmeier formula before it would consent to four-way peace talks with Ukraine, Germany and France. The four countries have not met for peace talks since October 2016.



Russia seized Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backed a separatist movement in Ukraine’s easternmost regions of Luhansk and Donetsk after Viktor Yanukovych, the pro-Kremlin president, was overthrown and western-leaning Poroshenko was elected.



Russia and Ukraine also agreed to renew pulling troops and equipment from two areas in the Donbas starting on October 7, the OSCE said in a statement.



Troops are already currently being withdrawn from Stanytsya Luhanska, one of the six civilian crossing points along the 450-kilometer front line where a civilian bridge over a river is being rebuilt that was destroyed in the war that has claimed more than 13,000 lives.