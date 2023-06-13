News
Zelenskiy Vows Action On Ukraine Air Raid Shelters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed unhappiness on June 12 at the results of an inspection he ordered into all Ukrainian shelters after three people were killed when they were unable to access one during a Russian air strike in Kyiv.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said he had received summary reports on the shelters' "preparedness and unpreparedness" from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko; Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the minister for strategic industries; and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
"The results, to put it mildly, are unsatisfactory," he said. "Relevant draft decisions will be prepared by [June 16]."
- By Current Time
Fundraising Marathon Held By Russian Independent Media Outlets Raises $415,000
A marathon held by several independent media outlets in Russia on June 12 to raise funds to support political prisoners and Russian citizens who openly condemn Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has raised 34.5 million rubles ($415,000), organizers said. The organizers said they want to show that not all Russians support Moscow’s aggression against its neighbor. The event in Moscow started at 9 a.m. and lasted until 10 p.m. on June 12, which marks Russia Day -- a national holiday celebrating the then-Soviet republic's declaration of state sovereignty in 1990. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Fighter Reportedly Killed In Northern Syria
A Russian fighter was killed and several others wounded in Syria's northern province of Aleppo on June 12, a war monitor and a Kurdish security source said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors conflict in Syria, said the Russian casualties occurred when the convoy they were traveling in was hit by Turkish shelling. The security source said the attack came from an area where Turkish troops are deployed and that the wounded were treated in a hospital in a nearby area controlled by Kurdish forces. The Russian Defense Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
At Least Three People Killed In Russian Missile Strike In Ukraine's Kryviy Rih, Says Mayor
At least three people were killed and 25 others were wounded in an overnight Russian missile strike on a five-story apartment building in the city of Kryviy Rih in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul wrote on Telegram. Dnipropetrovsk regional Governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed the strike, adding that there are still some people under the rubble. An air raid alert was declared across Ukraine early on June 13. Russia has been launching scores of air strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Blinken Says U.S. Seeking More Information On Detention Of U.S. Citizen Leake In Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 12 said that Washington is seeking to learn more about the detention of U.S. citizen Michael Travis Leake, 51, in Russia and working to get consular access to the musician and former paratrooper. Leake, who was formerly a songwriter and musician in the Russian Lovi Noch (Catch the Night) rock band, was accused of running a drug-dealing business involving young people and was remanded to pretrial custody until August 6. Leake denied the charges. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Polish President Pushes for Ukraine's NATO Membership At Paris Talks
Polish President Andrzej Duda has called on NATO member states to give Kyiv a clear roadmap to joining the defense alliance. "Ukraine is waiting for an unambiguous signal regarding a clear prospect of membership in NATO," Duda said on June 12 after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris. The tripartite meetings involving Germany, France, and Poland, known as the Weimar Triangle, began in 1991 in Weimar, Germany. The talks initially sought to bring Poland and other Eastern European states closer to the European Union and NATO.
- By AFP
Iran's Raisi Visits U.S.-Sanctioned Trio Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Venezuela on June 12 for the start of a visit to "friendly countries" that also include Cuba and Nicaragua, all under sanctions from a common adversary, the United States. Raisi was welcomed in Caracas by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, and was due to meet President Nicolas Maduro later in the day. Before departing Tehran, Raisi had said his visit was at the invitation of the presidents of "friendly countries" Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba, and was aimed at improving "economic, political, and scientific cooperation."
Lawmaker From Russia's Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District Killed At Moscow Home
Aleksandr Kolodich, a lawmaker in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District in Siberia, has been stabbed to death in his home in Moscow. The Investigative Committee said on June 12 that Kolodich's wife was hospitalized with multiple stub wounds. The couple's 36-year-old gardener was detained as a suspect in the case. According to preliminary investigations, the 58-year-old Kolodich and his gardener quarreled on an unspecified issue, which escalated to the deadly conflict. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Bulgaria's Judicial Council Votes to Dismiss Geshev As Chief Prosecutor, Await President's Signature
SOFIA -- Bulgaria has moved to dismiss powerful Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev halfway through his seven-year term amid growing domestic and Western frustration with his failure to tackle endemic corruption.
Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council voted on June 12 to oust Geshev following months of political intrigue, which included an alleged bomb attack against the prosecutor-general. President Rumen Radev must sign off on the dismissal before it becomes official.
The council’s decision comes on the heels of a new coalition government in Bulgaria that had made the removal of Geshev, one of the most powerful political figures in the country, a priority.
The 52-year-old Geshev immediately denounced the council’s decision, blaming former longtime Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and influential tycoon Delyan Peevski for his ouster.
Geshev had been seen as a loyal appointee of Borisov and Peevski, who together had dominated Bulgarian politics for much of the past 14 years. But Borisov recently backed calls for Geshev’s dismissal as his GERB party sought to form a coalition government with We Continue The Change-Democratic Bulgaria.
Geshev was elected in late 2019 to a seven-year term by the 25-member council, believed to be under the control of Borisov and Peevski.
His election immediately triggered outrage among activists who accused Geshev of politically targeted investigations while serving as the special anti-corruption prosecutor.
Geshev’s decision the following year to order the search of an aide to Radev, who initially rejected his election, gave new impetus to a growing anti-government protest movement.
Geshev was soon accused by Bulgarian tycoons of launching criminal cases in an attempt to seize their assets. They took their complaint to Capitol Hill, hiring Washington lobbyists to make their case.
Geshev’s actions and inactions caught the attention of the U.S. Senate, which criticized his office for failing to rein in corruption in a rare rebuke of a NATO nation.
Representative Warren Davidson (Republican-Ohio) singled out Geshev in a December letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, saying there had been an “escalation in the misconduct of the Bulgarian judiciary” since the Senate rebuke.
The United States and Britain in February sanctioned several Bulgarian individuals for corruption in what some experts interpreted as growing frustration in Washington and London over Geshev’s failure to crack down on powerful people involved in graft.
Bulgaria is among the lowest ranked in the European Union when it comes to corruption perception, according to Transparency International.
Amid the increasing pressure, Geshev in May claimed he was the target of a roadside bomb attack, which critics said was staged in an attempt to boost his image as an anti-corruption crusader.
However, his political star was jeopardized after Borisov’s GERB agreed to form a coalition government with We Continue The Change-Democratic Bulgaria, which has been a strong critic of Geshev.
As part of the coalition agreement, the new government agreed to remove Geshev.
Radev has not indicated when he will sign Geshev’s dismal as there is no deadline.
Enerhoatom Chief Warns Russian Forces May 'Worsen' Situation Caused By Dam Breach
The head of Ukraine's Enerhoatom nuclear generating company says he is concerned that Russian forces still occupying Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant may "worsen the situation even further" after last week's destruction of the Kakhovka dam that jeopardized water supplies and put Europe's largest nuclear station in peril.
Petro Kotin, president of Enerhoatom, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on June 12 that the water level in the Kakhovka water reservoir has fallen to the so-called dead mark -- 13.3 meters -- where "technically it is no longer possible to secure water flow for the cooling pond at the nuclear power station."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
While the situation "is not dangerous," Kotin said the Russian forces remaining at the nuclear plant "can commit any other crime to worsen the situation even further, which is my main concern."
"The only way to reach complete security and safety at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is to de-occupy, demilitarize the facility, and hand it back under the control of its legitimate operator: Enerhoatom," Kotin added.
The dam, part of a major water system in Ukraine that provides fresh water, transportation, and irrigation for hundreds of thousands, was breached last week, flooding large swathes of land and forcing many from their homes amid Russia's war against Ukraine, which has accused Moscow of destroying the dam.
Russia has put the blame on Kyiv for the disaster.
The Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River also forms a reservoir that provides the cooling water for the nuclear power station located about 150 kilometers upstream. The plant's reactors have been shut down, but they still need water to keep them cool and prevent a nuclear disaster.
The dam has been under Russian control since the early days of the invasion.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi said earlier on June 12 that he is en route to Ukraine where he'll meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and present an assistance program for the "catastrophic" flooding sparked by the breach of the dam.
He said he's also heading to the Zaporizhzhya plant to assess the situation and to conduct a rotation of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya "with a strengthened team" in the wake of the incident.
Romanian Prime Minister Transfer Moves Forward Following Settlement Of Teacher Strike
BUCHAREST -- Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on June 12 submitted his resignation as part of a scheduled plan to swap premiers following the 2020 parliamentary elections that left the two leading parties with near-equal strength.
Ciuca, of the National Liberal Party (PNL), will step aside for coalition partner Marcel Ciolacu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a move delayed for three weeks due to the nation’s teacher strike, which appeared to be settled on June 12.
Catalin Predoiu will serve as interim prime minister until Ciolacu is able to form a government. Predoiu was a former justice minister who had previously served as an interim prime minister for three days in February 2012.
The PNL and PSD had agreed that the PSD would replace the PNL at the helm of government at the halfway point of the term. The next parliamentary election is scheduled for late 2024.
But the switch was delayed by three weeks due to a teacher strike in the country, with Ciolacu saying he did not want to take office before an agreement was reached with the teachers’ unions.
On June 12, the unions accepted a government offer for an average 25 percent salary increase.
"Considering that this conflict in the education sector has been ended, today the moment has come when I am ending my activity as prime minister of Romania," Ciuca said.
Ciolacu's resignation from the leadership of the Senate -- a post that Ciuca will assume -- the allegation of ministries, and the installation of the government is expected to take place at the end of the week.
Ciolacu hailed the smooth transfer of power and congratulated the coalition partner for "keeping its word" over the deal, which stipulated the change at the midway point of the term.
The main ministries that are the subject of negotiations include the Transport and Development ministries, which will finalize in 2024 multiple projects with electoral impact in local and county communities.
The Finance, Environment, Energy, Interior, European Funds, and Justice ministries are also the subject of discussion.
With reporting by dpa
UN Chief Concerned Russia Will Quit Black Sea Grain Deal In July
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on June 12 he is concerned that Russia will on July 17 quit a deal allowing the safe wartime export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Moscow has been threatening to walk away from the deal known as the Black Sea grain initiative -- brokered by the UN and Turkey last year -- if obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer shipments are not removed. "I am concerned, and we are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea initiative," Guterres told reporters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Puts Eight Teachers On Trial Amid Pressure On Educators Over Protests
Eight Iranian teachers have been put on trial at the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the southern city of Shiraz for participating in union protests, part of a plan, the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council says, aimed at pressuring on educators unhappy with working conditions.
Ramin Safarnia, a judiciary lawyer, identified the eight protesting teachers on trial as Iraj Rahnama, Mojgan Bagheri, Zahra Esfandiari, Gholamreza Gholami, Mohammad Ali Zahmatkesh, Asghar Amirzadegan, Afshin Razmjoo, and Abdolreza Amiri. They face charges of assembly and collusion against the national security.
Safarnia added that he, another lawyer, and the protesting teachers have presented their defense at the court hearing.
The teachers were among those detained by the Islamic republic's security forces following several widespread protest gatherings in front of the Fars Province Department of Education last year. They were later released on bail pending trial.
Meanwhile, Asghar Amirzadegan, who previously had been arrested twice for his union activities, was summoned to the judiciary of Firoozabad city and transferred to prison to serve a previously suspended sentence.
In a statement released on June 11, the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council condemned the security and judicial confrontations with teachers. It also expressed disappointment that whenever the shortcomings of the country's educational system are outlined to officials, teachers are subjected to various forms of harassment by security agencies.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistani Authorities Order Evacuations Along Arabian Sea Coast As Cyclone Approaches
Authorities in Pakistan on June 12 began evacuating tens of thousands of people who are at “high risk” of an approaching cyclone that is expected to bring high winds along the coastline of the Arabian Sea regions of Pakistan and India. Sindh Province officials said more than 9,000 families in some coastal communities were being moved to safer areas farther inland as the cyclone -- expected to reach land later this week -- approaches. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Ukraine Says Poland's Farmer Subsidies Not in Line With WTO Rules
The subsidies that Poland has given to its farmers in response to a surge in grain exports from Ukraine aren't in line with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said on June 12. The Polish government approved $2.4 billion in aid for Polish agriculture earlier this year to help farmers compete with a glut of grains from Ukraine that had built up in Poland and other Eastern European countries. Poland has been one of the strongest supporters of Kyiv following Russia's 2022 invasion. However, the grains issue has caused tension for the Polish government, which relies on support from rural constituencies. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Moscow Police Detain Chechen 'Victim of Domestic Violence' On Her Way Out Of Russia
Police have detained a 19-year-old Chechen woman at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport while she was on her way out of Russia to escape domestic violence, rights defenders told RFE/RL on June 12.
According to Sofia Rusova of the Center for Defense from Domestic Violence, Selima Ismailova lived with her family in Germany for several years but later was sent to her relatives in Chechnya, where she was regularly abused.
The founder of the Marem human rights project, Svetlana Anokhina, told RFE/RL that in 2021, Ismailova's father visited her in the Chechen city of Achkhoi-Martan and severely beat her.
Anokhina added that Marem helped Ismailova flee Chechnya for Moscow and provided her with a shelter in the Russian capital, where the woman stayed for some time before she planned to fly from Russia to an unspecified country.
Rusova told RFE/RL that police at Vnukovo Airport refused to hand Ismailova to her lawyers, saying that they are waiting for law enforcement officers from Chechnya to collect Ismailova, who is allegedly wanted in Chechnya for a theft.
Human right defenders have said for some time that relatives in the North Caucasus often file complaints accusing fugitive women of crimes, usually thefts, to legalize their detainment and return to their relatives.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including honor killings, if they are forced to return.
Local authorities usually take the side of the accused abusers.
Last October, four sisters from another North Caucasus region, Daghestan, managed to flee to Georgia with the help of human rights organizations after they faced domestic violence.
In August 2022, another woman from Daghestan, Patimat Idrisova, managed to leave Russia and change her identity after she faced domestic violence.
In 2021, two victims of domestic violence in Daghestan were forcibly taken from a shelter in Tatarstan and brought back to their homes against their will.
Also in 2021, a police officer rushed into a shelter in the capital of Daghestan, Makhachkala, and forcibly took away a Chechen woman, Khalimat Taramova, who had fled Chechnya with the intention of living with her girlfriend.
Taliban Calls For Strict Ban On Music At Kabul Wedding Halls
The Taliban's religious police have called again on wedding hall owners in Kabul to refrain from playing music and activities that contradict its Islamic rulings for weddings or similar events. Owners of the halls have been told to strictly adhere to the rulings set by the government, authorities said on June 11. Last year, the Taliban advised business owners to avoid music, but the ruling wasn't enforced everywhere. The Taliban considers music to be against the teachings of Islam. Following the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, many artists and musicians left Afghanistan and sought asylum in Western countries.
Zelenskiy Signs Decree On Moving Victory Day From May 9 To May 8
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a bill approved by lawmakers last month to set May 8 as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, instead of the Soviet-inherited celebrations of Victory Day on May 9. Most European countries celebrate Victory in Europe Day on May 8 to mark the anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in 1945. The day was celebrated on May 9 in the Soviet Union because the surrender treaty was signed late at night on May 8 in Berlin, but because of time zones it was already May 9 further east. May 9 will be a working day in Ukraine but marked as the Day of Europe.
Think Tanks Say Nuclear Arsenals Expanded, Modernized Last Year
Nuclear-armed states have continued to expand and modernize their atomic arsenals amid a deterioration of the world's geopolitical situation, investing huge sums of money diverted from other development goals, an influential think tank said in a report published on June 12.
While the total number of the nuclear warheads dipped year-on-year from 12,710 to 12,512, the number of nuclear weapons ready for use at the start of this year -- 9,576, accounting for about two-thirds of the total --grew last year by 86, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said.
The report said that several of the nine nuclear-armed states -- the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel -- deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems last year.
As a matter of official policy, Israel has declined to comment on whether or not it possesses nuclear weapons.
Separately, a report also published on June 12 by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said the nine nuclear-armed states spent a total of $82.9 billion on nuclear weapons last year, with the United States alone accounting for more than half of the amount ($43.7 billion). Russia and China were the second- and third-ranked nuclear spenders with $11.7 billion and $9.6 billion in expenditures, respectively.
Russia and the United States together account for more than 90 percent of all the world's nuclear weapons, SIPRI said, adding that transparency about both countries' nuclear weapons declined since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
China has also substantially increased the number of nuclear warheads that it possesses -- from 350 to 410 year-on-year, SIPRI said.
After many years of a slow decline in the number of nuclear weapons, SIPRI said the trend is reversing.
"The big picture is we've had over 30 years of the number of nuclear warheads coming down, and we see that process coming to an end now," SIPRI Director Dan Smith told French news agency AFP.
With reporting by AFP
IAEA Chief En Route To Ukraine With Assistance Plan For Dam Breach, To Assess Zaporizhzhya Plant
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi says he is en route to Ukraine where he'll meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and present an assistance program for "catastrophic" flooding in the country sparked by last week's breach of the Kakhovka dam. "I will assess the situation at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant," he added in a tweet on June 12. The plant is upstream from the dam and faces a potential water shortage as the downstream breach drains water levels. To read Grossi's tweet, click here.
Siberian Journalist Ponomarenko Leads Anti-War Group Receiving 2023 Nemtsov Award
Siberian journalist Maria Ponomarenko leads a group of five people -- all of whom are currently in jail for voicing their opposition to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- to be awarded this year's Boris Nemtsov Award for their "brave defense of democratic rights and freedoms."
The Boris Nemtsov Foundation announced the decision on June 12 saying it "considers it important to draw attention to the fate of such people."
Ponomarenko was sentenced to six years in prison in February on a charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Four other political prisoners -- Nikita Tushkanov from the Komi Republic, Mikhail Simonov from Voronezh, Maksim Lypkan from Moscow, and Vladimir Rumyantsev from Vologda -- were also named as recipients of the prize for 2023.
All the five were handed prison terms for speaking out against Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
“If there is a word to describe all these people it will be 'conscience,'" Nemtsov's daughter, Zhanna Nemtsova, who is the foundation's co-founder. "And the second word, surely, will be 'courage.'"
The foundation was established in 2016 in Boris Nemtsov's name to honor the outspoken opponent of President Vladimir Putin who was gunned down near the Kremlin in February 2015.
In 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was named a recipient of the award for his leadership in Ukraine's efforts to stand against Russian invasion launched in February last year.
"I believe there are many Russians opposing the Russian government’s policies and the war, and we must keep them in our thoughts and discussions," Nemtsova said.
"This year's award is dedicated to them. We must not forget individual stories. I recall the protest by eight Soviet dissidents on Red Square against the invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968 -- a story known worldwide. The same recognition and support should extend to these people -- not even dissidents per se -- who protest now in Russia against the war."
Tajik Children's Ombudsman Concerned Over Teen Suicides
Tajikistan's Children's Ombudsman's Office said in its annual report on June 11 that 69 people younger than 18, including four with psychiatric conditions, committed suicide in the Central Asian country in 2022. Although the number is one-quarter the number of suicides among teenagers in 2021, the situation remains worrisome, the report concludes. Four people were brought to justice for actions that led to a child's suicide, it said. There have been many cases of young women killing themselves and their children because of domestic violence in Tajikistan in recent years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Eight Belarusian Journalists Detained On Extemism Charge Amid Crackdown
Police in the southeastern Belarusian city of Svetlahorsk detained eight journalists of the Ranak television channel on June 12 for extremism as a crackdown on independent journalists and democratic institutions continues. It remains unclear what the charge stems from, though media reports say it may be related to the journalists being members of the Svetlik Svetlahorsk online group on the Odnolkassniki social network. However, the online group has never been declared extremist. Other reports say the charges could be linked to a report about a deadly explosion at the city's Central railway station. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russian Activist Wanted For Extremism Arrested In Kyrgyzstan
The Birinchi Mai district court in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, said on June 12 that it had ordered Russian activist Alyona Krylova, who is wanted in Russia on an extremism charge, be held in police custody until July 4. Krylova, former spokeswoman of the For Human Rights movement in Russia, was detained in Bishkek on June 4. She used to be a member of the Left Resistance group that has been labeled as extremist in Russia. Russian investigators accuse Krylova and five other members of the Left Resistance of "discrediting the authorities and provoking clashes with police." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Romanian Teachers To End Three-Week Strike If New Teachers Included In Deal
Romanian schoolteachers say they will end their three-week strike over pay if the government includes new teachers in emergency legislation to raise salaries. The government agreed to raise salaries by 25 percent beginning this month and give them an EU-funded annual bonus of $325 until 2027. Unions had demanded new teachers, who currently earn $520 monthly -- slightly more than half the average salary of $980 -- get a 31 percent raise. Union leaders said if the emergency decree to be issued on June 12 does not include new teachers in the raise, they will resume the strike. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
